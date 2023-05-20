Alert about serious damage to roads in San José del Palmar

The Ombudsman’s Office alerted about the situation in San José del Palmar, Chocó, affected by a winter wave

With the purpose of addressing the problems experienced by the people affected by the winter wave in San José de Palmar, Chocó, the Ombudsman’s Office, through the Risaralda Regional, led a joint action that included the Risaralda Governor’s Office, the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) and the mayor’s office of the affected municipality.

The Risaralda Regional Office of the Ombudsman expressed its concern about the critical situation that San José del Palmar is experiencing in terms of roads, since 90% of the secondary and tertiary road network is collapsed. Another problem that he found has to do with the need to improve housing; In addition, he alerted for the arrival of humanitarian aid for the residents of Palma.

During the event, the UNGRD socialized the investment strategy that it implements in critical points of national highways, with San José del Palmar being one of the municipalities that would benefit from its geographical location, relatively close to the departments of Valle del Cauca and Risaralda. .

Likewise, he exposed the strengthening of the Community Pots program, which, in alliance with the Community Action Boards of the town, will provide food to families who are victims of the rainy season.

Finally, the Risaralda Regional urged the entities involved to work in coordination with the Volunteer Fire Department and the Colombian Civil Defense for San José de Palmar.