THE TRACES of drug trafficking planes are increasing again in Colombia, apparently due to the decommissioning of the A-37 combat planes and because the Kfir are entering periods of obsolescence, for which the urgent replacement of these aircraft is required .

The warning was made by the former commander of the Colombian Air Force (FAC), retired general Guillermo León León, who insisted that a political decision is required to replace the combat aircraft, since the institution and the country are losing capabilities to combat drug trafficking and safeguard the security of the country.

THE NEW CENTURY: How is the FAC today?

WILLIAM LEON LEON: When talking about the FAC, it is necessary to establish what its capabilities are and whether they are adequate to replicate any type of threat or, at least, the threats that have been established today as having that nature. And, faced with this government and its new policy, the first thing one has to look at is what are the risks and threats to the application of two issues that they have discussed: the concept of human security as such and, second, security national. We are still very raw, because there is no policy from this government in this regard.

However, when one looks at what is related to human security, one comes across the issue of drug trafficking. There is a new policy and a new approach from the Government to the subject that has been transversal to the problems of violence and to the great issues that affect security in rural areas, such as drug trafficking.

ENS: Within that focus, then, what will interdiction look like?

GL: The emphasis today is no longer going to be fighting the entire drug trafficking chain. In accordance with what this Government established, it is focused on interdiction and, on the other hand, on the issue of control and combat against illegal capital and income from drug trafficking.

Interdiction understood as a great effort is where the FAC participates. It must be said that in 2013 we had more than 600 traces of illegal flights in Colombia. Over the years, the use of airspace by drug traffickers was substantially reduced. In 2021 we came to have two or three traces of illegal flights over the national territory.

ENS: What did this ability to control our airspace lead to?

GL: For the use of airspace by drug traffickers to move to the neighborhoods, particularly to Venezuela, to use what we call the “Caribbean Corridor.” The planes were flying in the Venezuelan Llanos along the entire margin of the border towards Central America and the Caribbean islands.

ENS: What’s happening today? Does there seem to be an increase in traces?

GL: There is a very slight increase in traces, but it is already beginning to appear, obviously taking into account some needs that have yet to be met to maintain the capacities of the FAC. There is a rush to have appropriate aircraft fleets to continue with this task.

The needs

ENS: What is needed to comply with anti-drug aerial interdiction?

GL: In the fight against drug trafficking, it must be taken into account that a good air defense system must be in place: radars, command and control centers, and planes to deal with the intrusion.

The planes allow at the highest levels to attend to the interception of an air intrusion. In this case, we are talking about our Kfir aircraft, which fulfill this task, but which are already entering periods of obsolescence today. For this reason, the urgency for the National Government to make the decisions and adopt the necessary processes to replace them in a timely manner, so that the FAC and the country are not left without that capacity.

ENS: And the A-37 planes?

GL: The A-37 planes were in the north of the country and were in charge of making these interceptions and keeping our airspace safe. When an intrusion occurred, they were the ones who came out to respond. Today we no longer have that capacity and we only have the Kfir, which are located in Palanquero, in the center of the country. Reacting up to the Atlantic Coast is a period of time that means that when our aircraft arrive, the suspicious aircraft are already out of the country and the reaction cannot be carried out. Today we begin to feel the issue of readiness of the aircraft, which is why they are also entering complex maintenance periods.

ENS: So are we wrong in the fight against drug trafficking in air matters?

GL: I wouldn’t say bad, but we do have certain weaknesses, although we have other capabilities that the A-29 can meet. These planes can leave when there are overflights of aircraft that have low performance. Rather, we are left with a niche that, suddenly, we do not have how to serve effectively, and that is the case of medium-range jet planes that could, somehow, at this moment, not be intercepted because they would not be in the range of the A-29. It is a matter that does present us with some weaknesses and we must see how they are solved quickly and accurately.

ENS: But the issue is that today drug traffickers use modern jets to transport cocaine…

GL: That’s true. For some time now, drug traffickers have also started to use higher-performance aircraft, which allow them to move more drug cargo and, of course, do so at faster speeds. This makes it difficult and creates challenges to be able to intercept this type of aircraft.

Political decision

ENS: But President Gustavo Petro himself said that blowing up the Kfir is dangerous.

GL: Correct, at this moment in the National Defense System (Siden) the projects of the capacities that the country requires to attend the scenario of threats that it faces are registered. Included in this project were the replacement of the Kfir aircraft, the anti-aircraft defense capabilities, the capabilities of the tactical attack aircraft that would replace the A-37 and other capabilities in terms of defense of the electromagnetic spectrum. From these needs, the anti-aircraft defense was acquired.

ENS: Is there then a political decision to replace the planes?

GL: Undoubtedly, these projects are marked by the National Government, because the political or economic situation appears in many of the issues. Although the studies began in 2010, for one reason or another they have not been addressed or the respective measure has not been taken by political decision-makers.