Alert for bonuses and extortion calls

An unofficial source indicated that some people take advantage of their status as reservists to do this type of activity and the management they give to money is unknown. It is not known if they invest it in the welfare of the wounded, but they have no ties to the Army.

This fact has been occurring in the villages and urban areas of the municipality of Timaná, in the west of the department.

The complaint

The statement of this situation was made known by Marco Adrián Artunduaga, mayor of the municipality of Timaná: “we have been receiving a complaint from the community, who indicate that some people go to the sidewalks and neighborhoods, posing as members of the Army Reserve They are also requesting the purchase of a bond of $200,000”.

Apparently, the subjects take a deceptive and sometimes even rude attitude with the presidents of the boards.

“It is striking that the subjects have fixed data on the people, presidents of the boards, names of the officials of the Mayor’s Office”, that is why the president announced the behavior of the subjects and indicated that they have nothing to do with it. with the Municipal Administration.

It is expected that the police and judicial authorities clarify this fact so that unsuspecting people do not fall for the purchase of these tickets.

The so-called ‘prisoners’

Likewise, the burgomaster added that another problem that this community has is the continuous telephone calls that they make to the population, where they ask them to deposit money, with the argument that a relative has been arrested and in order not to prosecute him, they must obtain the silver.

The subjects also pretend to be Farc dissidents, in order to generate fear in the victims.

The police and military authorities are already investigating the fact in order to find those responsible and indicated that most of the calls are made from prisons, so the invitation is not to fall into the “trap” and inform the Gaula of the Army or Police in a timely manner.

The extortions

Regarding the issue of extortion, Andrés Mauricio Muñoz, Secretary of the Government of Huila, highlighted: “That is why we also ask the National Government to improve prison policy, since 60% of extortions are carried out from the country’s penitentiaries. There are technological tools that can be obtained and installed, so that telephone calls do not go out from the prisons”.

He also added that close to $17,000,000,000 has been invested in security cameras, vehicles and other tools for the institutions to carry out their work.

In this regard, Deputy Carlos Ramiro Chavarro, stated regarding this illegal activity. “In Huila in 2022, there were 74 extortion processes, and in July of the current year, there are 114 events. If this course is maintained, we are going to have close to 200 cases of economic demands in the region and it turns out that nothing happens”.

The politician pointed out that according to official sources, he has seen how extortion has increased by 54% in the department and they saw in the Gallego sector, how the subjects would be making financial demands on merchants and farmers.