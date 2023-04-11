Several attacks were made known that the ELN guerrilla is carrying out against the civilian population and that alerted the authorities.

DAILY OF HUILA, NATIONAL

Five cities affected by the actions of the ELN, yesterday kept the authorities on alert at the national level, pamphlets, cylinders and even flags of this illegal armed group appeared in Bogotá, Cali, the Pan-American highway, Barrancabermeja and cucuta The guerrillas are activating pamphlet bombs, which are low-power explosions, with no injuries reported.

Until now, President Gustavo Petro has not ruled on the actions of the armed group, with which he seeks to negotiate, nor has anyone from his government.

Eln, in Bogota

In the town of San Cristóbal, an ELN flag and a box with pamphlets from this outlaw group were found.

One of the first events was confirmed on the morning of this April 10 in the town of San Cristóbal, in the south of Bogotá. There they found a box and some flags alluding to that armed group.

However, despite the fact that the authorities said that they had ruled out the presence of explosives, El Tiempo assured that, around three in the afternoon, in that same area of ​​the capital “they activated a pamphlet bomb and raised their flag. This situation led to the point of the Quadrant Police to verify the situation.

The outlet indicated that it contacted the authorities and that the Bogota Metropolitan Police confirmed that the presence of explosives was once again ruled out.

Eln, on the Pan-American Highway

Authorities ruled out danger with the cylinders alluding to the ELN that appeared in the entire half of the Pan-American highway.

On this highway, which is one of the most important in Cauca, this morning cylinders painted with the colors red and black, alluding to the guerrillas, and the initials of the National Liberation Army appeared near the municipality of Rosas.

Until now, there has been no report that they have exploded, but the newspaper detailed that they also had propaganda from the ELN’s southwestern war front.

Eln, in Cali

Pamphleteering is activated in the Santa Elena Gallery in the center of the city of Cali.

Around one in the afternoon, the guerrillas activated another pamphleteering bomb in the area of ​​the Santa Elena gallery, in the center of the city, but with a text in which they supposedly reject the murders of social leaders.

Eln, in Barrancabermeja

Pamphleteers are installed in the San Rafael neighborhood and the La Victoria neighborhood in Cúcuta, Norte de Santander.

The other city that was targeted by the illegal armed group was in the department of Santander. The activation of another of these devices forced a group of anti-explosives to arrive at the place.

Eln, in Cúcuta

At the end of Monday afternoon, around 5:00 pm, another identical event was reported in the capital of Norte Santander.

According to information, two neighborhoods were affected by guerrilla actions.

The newspaper assured that the Public Force considers that the ELN wants to “get attention”, but even so “a forceful attack on some Army or Police unit is not ruled out due to the dynamics of the speech made known in their communiqués.” This, as happened a few weeks ago where several soldiers died in El Catatumbo.