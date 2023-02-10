Authorities call to avoid burning, which triggers forest fires. 14 cases have been attended in recent days.

As a result of the season with less rain and the continuity of high temperatures and the absence of rain in the municipality of Pitalito, emergencies due to forest fires have continued. So far, about 13 cases have been consolidated, including vegetation cover fires, forest fires, and isolated fires in the municipality of Pitalito that have had to be attended to by the units of the Volunteer Fire Department of the municipality of Pitalito.

The fire events have affected about 23.5 hectares, of which approximately 16 correspond to areas of consolidated forests and forests in regeneration.

Among these, it stands out that two reserves, owned by the municipality, have been affected by these fires, one located in the Alto Matanzas sector, jurisdiction of the municipality of San Agustín, which supplies the aqueduct of the Versalles village with about 300 users and The second is the Maracaibo property in the jurisdiction of the Pitalito municipality and the Jerusalem village of the Palestina municipality that supplies the aqueducts of the Holanda, La Palma and Jerusalem villages, thus affecting more than 600 families that are supplied by these two Bookings.

According to what has been indicated, the high temperatures and the absence of rain will continue with the extension of this season of less rain.