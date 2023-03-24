German bank shares Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank suffered sharp falls in the Frankfurt market this Friday as a result of the recent turbulence in the sector and the uncertainty about the evolution of interest rates.

The action of Deutsche Bank was the most affected by the fall, which remained around 10% during the first hours of trading but deepened to the 14,16 % around 10:30 GMT; the title of the Commerzbankfor his part, fell at that time a 9,31 %.

Also read: They are looking for Colombian nurses to work in Germany: they pay 2,300 euros



The selective DAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange suffered the consequences of falling bank values and 1.86% was left around that time to 14,927 points.

Subsequently, the fall moderated only partially and Deutsche Bank stock fell somewhat above 13% while that of Commerzbank increased its losses to almost 10%.

The collapse of the Deutsche Bank action occurred after the entity announced which plans to redeem $1.5 billion of subordinated debt on May 24before its expiration in 2028.

The bank assured that it has “all required regulatory approvals” for that decision but it caused a deep impact on the banking sector, which went into the red after meeting. He Deutsche Bank specified that it will repay the bonds at one hundred percent of their nominal value “with interest accrued up to the amortization date”.

Besides: Mesut Özil retired from professional football, after a 17-year career

The German government, when asked at a regular press conference about the bank’s situation, limited itself through a spokesman to stating that “as usual, We do not manifest ourselves on specific companies and less on the financial markets“, according to spokesman Nodjinan Nimindé-Dundadengar.

He added that in this area, the Bundesbank or the supervisory banking authorityBafin, which until now has not issued any statement on the situation of the banks.