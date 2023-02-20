There are seven cases reported so far of Hepatitis A in the industrial municipality, it is recommended to abide by the recommendations to avoid further infections.

Generating a culture of prevention, detection, care and control of Hepatitis A, is the purpose of the Mayor’s Office of Dosquebradas, through the Ministry of Health and Social Security, for this reason the official in charge of the Health office, Ricardo Montilla, reported that washing hands constantly with soap and water, drinking drinking water, and disinfecting fruits and vegetables are actions that help prevent the spread of this virus.

“To date, seven cases of Hepatitis A have been reported to us in the Municipality, all confirmed with laboratory tests. For what we have undertaken from our programs of Epidemiological Surveillance, Surveillance and Control of Water Quality, and Environment and Consumption, all inter-institutional actions with the National Institute of Health, the Government of Risaralda and public service providers, to prevent, detect in time and control the effects of this viral infection that causes inflammation and damage to the liver, and also endangers the lives and health of the inhabitants”, the official indicated.

In turn, Montilla specified that it is very important that citizens wash raw food with potable water, keep bathrooms clean and disinfected, consume food or drinks in legally constituted places, ensure the Hepatitis A vaccine in 1-year-old children , guarantee good management of sewage (waste or served) in their homes or surroundings, do not self-medicate, on the contrary, if you suspect this virus, go to the medical service immediately.

“It is mainly transmitted when an uninfected and unvaccinated person eats or drinks something contaminated by feces from an infected person; the risk is greater in poor sanitary conditions, poverty, deficiencies in personal hygiene, and in confined populations such as schools, prisons, battalions, etc.”, said Secretary Montilla.

Finally, the official called on the community to comply with and implement the respective hygiene measures, such as washing hands before eating, before preparing food, or after going to the bathroom, as well as washing fruits and vegetables well. ; and he maintained that the management of this disease is with rest and a fat-free diet, and in most cases only symptomatic medications for pain and fever are used.

What is Hepatitis A?

It is a viral infection that causes inflammation and damage to the liver.

Symptoms

Fever

General discomfort

little appetite

Nausea and abdominal discomfort

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin)

dark colored urine

whitish stool

Muscle pains

In case of presenting the disease, keep in mind that: