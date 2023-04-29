Home » Alert for increased recruitment of minors in the country
Alert for increased recruitment of minors in the country

The Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo, sent an official communication to the Special Representative of the Secretary General for Children and the UN Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba, in which he reports on the alerts issued and the cases of recruitment of minors in Colombia as part of the commemoration of Children’s Day.

According to the report of the Ombudsman’s Office, in the first quarter of 2023, 23 cases of recruitment of minors were identified in Colombia, which represents an increase of 53.3% compared to the same period of the previous year. Most of these cases took place in the department of Cauca, followed by Amazonas, Antioquia and Arauca.

The Ombudsman expressed his concern about the high risk in which children and adolescents find themselves of being recruited, used and used by illegal armed groups, especially in rural and dispersed rural areas where the institutional presence is scarce and the care routes do not have a differential approach. He also called for strengthening financial and personnel resources, the institutional response, training, and technological equipment to prevent the occurrence of these events.

The Ombudsman’s Office has issued 15 Early Warnings so far this year, 12 of which warn about the risks of recruitment, use and use of children and adolescents by illegal armed groups.

The document sent to Representative Gamba aims to enrich the report produced by the UN Security Council by virtue of Resolution 1612, which monitors the participation of girls and boys in armed conflicts. The Ombudsman reiterated his commitment to continue working to prevent acts as delicate as the recruitment of children and adolescents.

