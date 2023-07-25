Home » Alert for possible explosive device in the seventh race
At this time the alerts are maintained for a Possible explosive device in Carrera 7, between Calle 127 and 128, north of Bogota. For this reason, the authorities are already cordoning off the site to establish the suspicions that remain.

Faced with suspicion, some buildings in the area have already been evacuated and a team of experts remains in place to establish the object that generated the alarm in that area of ​​the capital.

At this time, detours are available due to the alert, so the Ministry of Mobility has already recommended taking highway 116 and race 9, this due to the traffic jams that occur due to the closure of the road section, which is why some SITP routes also chose to take alternate routes.

News in development…

