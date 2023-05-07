Alert grows in Valle for attacks on sugarcane growers

In recent months there has been a series of attacks and murders against the sugarcane industry and workers in Valle del Cauca. This weekend a new case was reported. Given what happened, Clara Luz Roldán, Governor of Valle made an urgent call to the National Government to take action in order to provide peace of mind to this productive sector.

“I keep calling the National Government, we work with our public forces, crime has dropped a lot because enormous efforts have been made, but what is happening with the mills is making us very sad to see innocent workers who are losing their lives “said the Governor.

Likewise, the president pointed out the importance of carrying out an analysis of the situations that have arisen.

“I once again invite the Minister of Defense to hold a closed Security Council, I invite him to the Governor’s Office where we can analyze very specific situations that are taking place in certain areas of the department and that we need to clarify. It is not possible that Buenaventura does not have a command solely for the district, he should be with all the military forces, ”he emphasized.

What does Congress say?

EL NUEVO SIGLO spoke with two congressmen and a senator from the affected region about the impact of the events on the sector.

Hernando González, congressman of the Valle del Cauca Territorial Circumscription in Valle del Cauca for the Cambio Radical party, asserted that it cannot be allowed that through weapons they try to expel those who today live from cultivating sugar cane.

“We must guarantee the safety of the families that work the land. The National Government must dialogue and at the same time must intervene with authority to stop the wave of murders of sugar mill workers and small growers. They cannot be indifferent to the violence suffered by the communities that live from farming in the southwest of the country. Although the public force is in the region, their presence has not been enough to prevent attempts on the lives of these farmers”, he pointed out.

Likewise, the Representative emphasized that land ownership cannot be resolved through violence.

“The National Government must take urgent measures to put an end to this escalation of attacks that endangers the lives of humble families, agricultural production and job creation in this area of ​​the country. They are murdering innocent people and, for this reason, I call on the interior and defense ministers to be present in northern Cauca and listen to the communities that are living in the midst of anxiety, fear and hopelessness. We must act immediately ”, he maintained.

For his part, Carlos Jiménez, Senator of the Republic for the Radical Change Party, pointed out that they are demanding that there be investigations in this regard and that action be taken soon.

“What is happening in the north of Cauca is very worrying, where there has been a conflict between ethnic communities, that is, between indigenous people with Afro-descendant communities, who are the ones who have been around the streets, are the ones who work around the sugarcane crops are those that live and constantly interact with sugarcane. These events that have been taking place have greatly deteriorated the tranquility of this sector of the country and have us very concerned, ”he said.

Finally, Alfredo Mondragón, representative to the Chamber for the Valle del Cauca Circumscription of the Historical Pact, emphasized that the country has to advance in ways of understanding, understanding and respect for the ancestral authorities.

“Cauca has really been the epicenter of the struggle for land, the indigenous people who have claimed ownership for being ancestral inhabitants of the territory and in that dispute, basically against landowners and mining exploiters; They have been displacing these communities from their own territories, even putting their dynamics, worldviews, and cultural agendas at risk. Unfortunately, I know that there has been a violent confrontation between cane cutters from the La Cabaña mill, which is planting in areas that the indigenous people claim are ancestral territories. I hope that these disputes that could be taking place between the authorities or the collective property of the indigenous people with the landowners do not end in a situation of confrontation between the Afro people and the indigenous people. Faced with this situation, what is least useful to the country is that the people end up facing tensions that what should be given is complementarities or an understanding agreement so that they can inhabit their land and so that they can effectively be productive, ”he concluded.

The request of unions and companies in the sector

Given the situation of insecurity that has been registered in Valle del Cauca and Cauca in recent months, the unions and companies of these departments called on the National Government, the authorities and the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation to take concrete and immediate actions. that make it possible to guarantee the rights to life, work, free mobility and peaceful coexistence in the region.

The 45 unions and eight chambers of commerce, which bring together close to 140,000 companies in both departments, have shown with concern an increase in situations that threaten the life and integrity of workers in the different productive sectors of the region, as well as your families.

Cases of thefts, destruction of machinery and roads, attacks by installing or launching explosives, extortion, kidnappings, attempted murders and homicides are frequent, which have increased the fear and anxiety of those who are part of the productive sector, especially in the municipalities of the center – south of Valle del Cauca and north of Cauca. Only in the north of Cauca in 2023 three workers in the agricultural sector have been murdered, eight have been injured by firearms and one more was kidnapped.

Edwin Maldonado, executive director of the Valle del Cauca Inter-union Committee, assured that “the southwestern part of Colombia is the gateway for raw materials for industry and commerce, it is the platform for exports of goods produced within the country and a strategic point for the Colombian food reserve. It is time for the National Government and regional governments to develop a joint and coordinated strategy to end impunity and guarantee the right to life, work, mobility and private property for all of us who live in this region. Although Valle and Cauca are different jurisdictions from an administrative point of view, in practice they are the same region that requires a transversal vision.

Gerardo Arroyo, executive director of the Cauca Union and Business Council, added that “formally registered companies, chambers of commerce and unions that bring together all lines of the economy of the department of Cauca and Valle del Cauca are represented in this call. , that we work for the good of our region and for the progress of the communities. We are committed to the development of southwestern Colombia, but it is necessary that the National Government provide minimum security guarantees, not blocking roads and respect for life, work and private property to develop the corporate purpose of our businesses without hindrance. These actions will allow the reestablishment of security in the region, tranquility for the communities and the productive sector of both departments”.