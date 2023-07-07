Alert in Cesar about a network of scammers for the purchase of land

The department of Cesar is among the territories where the National Land Agency, ANT, alerts about a network of fraudsters, who, taking advantage of the land purchase process for the Agrarian Reform, charge money to private owners for the alleged sale of their properties. .

So far this year, the ANT has made more than seven public complaints for cases of alleged fraudsters, who use the name of the entity to deceive peasants seeking the formalization or adjudication of land. The reported cases have occurred in Bolívar, Sucre, Cesar, Risaralda, Santander, Tolima and Antioquia, among other departments.

In this regard, the facts were reported to the Prosecutor’s Office on July 5 by the director of the ANT, Gerardo Vega, and his communications adviser, Ana María Cadavid, under the crimes of personal falsehood, slander and libel, conspiracy to commit a crime and fraud, contained in articles 296, 220, 221, 340 and 246 of the Penal Code of Colombia. The criminal complaint, addressed to the attorney general, Francisco Barbosa, contains the six audio files that correspond to a phone call and five voice messages on WhatsApp delivered as evidence.

THE EVIDENCE

Six audio files close to the National Land Agency (ANT), on July 4, revealed the existence of a criminal network of alleged fraudsters. One of those involved poses as an emissary of the general director of the ANT, Gerardo Vega Medina, and the entity’s communications advisor, Ana María Cadavid. This is a man who, in a phone call with another member of the criminal network, identifies himself as Jefferson Gómez from the city of Medellín.

In the conversation he claims to be the intermediary of the director and the communications adviser of the ANT. Thus, he makes the owners believe that he is the person authorized to participate in the purchase of their properties.

The Agency reminds citizens that this is the only State institution in charge of regularizing rural property in the country and that no association, organization, confederation or natural or legal person has any reason to collect money, request a bonus, offer benefits on behalf of the entity or serve as an intermediary. Also, that the official channel for people to offer land to the ANT is the WhatsApp line 311 868 1902.

People who have been victims of these scams can report the facts to the Attorney General’s Office. They can also inform the Agency through official channels: the national line 018000-933881; the

line in Bogotá 601 518 5858 option 0, email: [email protected], or the website of the entity www.ant.gov.co in the Report button.

The ANT has also made alerts about a false Facebook group that uses the Agency’s name on that social network and that to date has close to 10,000 followers.

