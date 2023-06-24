Alert in Chile for unusual torrential rains

View of heavy machinery next to the flooding of the Clarillo River, a product of heavy rains in the Pirque commune, in Santiago (Chile). Photo EFE

The high temperatures, unusual at the beginning of the southern winter, added to the torrential rainfall in the Andes, which at this time used to be snow and not rain, have put the capital and central Chile on alert, which are suffering from the largest frontal system since 1993.

“Climate change is here to stay. What we have experienced these days is a great example, only in a day and a half it has rained in the city of Santiago what rained in all of last year. That puts us in a very stressful situation,” the governor of the Santiago Metropolitan Region, Claudio Orrego, warned at a press conference this Friday, June 23, 2023.

The authorities warned that the capital could suffer massive water cuts starting at noon this Saturday, a situation that could affect 34 municipalities where more than 6 million people reside.

The Minister of Public Works, Jessica López, reported that at 8:00 p.m. local time this Friday it will be confirmed whether the cut occurs in the capital, where up to 150 liters of water per square meter have fallen in recent hours.

The Undersecretary of the Interior, Manuel Monsalve, reported that reserve tanks were set up with the capacity to supply water until Saturday at noon, and called on the people of Santiago to be “responsible” in their consumption to avoid “critical situations.”

The Chilean company, Aguas Andinas, advised that each person accumulate 15 liters of water as a preventive measure against the cut.

Contaminated drinking water

The rains have affected the central zone of Chile for a day and a half, and are especially intense at high levels of the mountains, from where they drag mud and plant material that cloud the water that reaches the capital.

Precipitation in high mountains usually falls in winter, as snow, but the climate crisis has caused unusually high temperatures in the Andes, exceeding 0 degrees Celsius, even above 3,000 meters, which enhances the fall of rain in the form of water

“Large rainfall is falling, it has not rained like now for years,” said Minister Jessica López, who announced the decree of a yellow alert in terms of drinking water supply.

The Metropolitan Region woke up this Friday with flooding of the Mapocho rivers, north of the city, and the Maipo river, in the south, in communes where the hydraulic work is more precarious.

In addition to urban areas, there is concern about the possible rupture of a dam in the Buin commune, south of the capital, which was blocked with plant material and garbage carried by the water and whose collapse would affect more than 30,000 hectares of agricultural land.

Thousands of people have had to be evacuated from foothill towns, while some passes with Argentina have been closed, particularly Los Conquistadores, which links the Chilean metropolitan region and the Argentine province of Mendoza.

The entire center of the affected country

The intense rains affect other areas, such as the Valparaíso region, in central Chile, with two provinces on red alert due to the threat of the Aconcagua River overflowing, for which several provisional shelters have been set up for people who are evicted from their homes.

Other provinces south of Santiago, in the regions of O’Higgins, Maule and Ñuble, are also on yellow or red alert, with classes suspended, rivers flooding and even 14 mining workers isolated and sheltering in a house without basic supplies. .

The El Niño climate phenomenon has brought to the Andean country “more rainfall than normal” this winter, the Chilean Meteorological Directorate (DMC) reported this Saturday.

This climatic condition causes an increase in the sea temperature in the eastern Pacific and greater rainfall in several American countries.

The situation and alert are expected to last throughout the weekend and even into next week. EFE

