Alert in Florida for sea temperatures reaching “frankly shocking” levels

In Florida (USA) one of the hottest years in its history is recorded. The state’s coastal waters have reached alarming temperatures, between three and five degrees above normal, creating conditions that could end up reinforcing the occurrence of hurricanes.

Summer has arrived there with an intense heat dome that has made coastal waters extremely hot, with “frankly shocking” temperatures of 90 to 95 degrees in the Florida Keys, according to meteorologist and journalist Bob Henson in your Twitter account.

“This is an amazing and prolonged heat wave, even for a place that is no stranger to muggy weather,” Brian McNoldy, a research associate at the University of Miami School of Marine, Atmospheric and Earth Sciences, told The Washington Post. .

Serious problem for marine ecosystems

Ocean waters have absorbed much of that heat, causing sea temperatures to soar to all-time highs. And that could pose a problem for marine ecosystems, such as coral reefs, as well as reinforce storms and hurricanes.

“It’s not something we like to see near the coast, as it would simply allow a storm to maintain high intensity until it hits land or rapidly intensify as that time approaches,” McNoldy said.

According to Jeff Berardelli, chief meteorologist and weather specialist for Tampa’s WFLA-TV, temperatures this year are “boiling hot.” This directly affects the bleaching of corals, which are “extremely sensitive to slight changes (of just a few degrees) in water temperature,” he explained on Twitter.

“They have a narrow thermal range. The alarming thing is that less than 5% of the coral cover of the cays remains,” she added.

For its part, the Coral Reef Watch section of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has established an area of ​​”Alert Level 1″ off the coast of Florida, the second highest warning for the scale, with “probability of significant bleaching” of the corals. with RT

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

