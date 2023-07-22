Home » Alert in Santa Marta for record temperatures in July
Alert in Santa Marta for record temperatures in July

Santa Marta, Riohacha and Cartagena experienced the hottest day of this month.

The Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (Ideam) of Colombia reported on its Twitter account that yesterday, Santa Marta recorded a maximum temperature of 38.0°Cthe highest so far in the month of July.

This high temperature is one more example of climate change and its effects in the capital of Magdalena. Following this, recommend that the population take measures to protect themselves from the heat and stay hydrated.

Other cities on the Colombian Caribbean coast have also registered record temperatures this month. riohacha reached 38.4°C and Cartagena it exceeded its maximum historical temperature of the month with 38.0°C.

