Alert in the West: Kim Jong-un threatened to destroy South Korea and the US with an unprecedented nuclear attack

North Korean dictator, Kim Jong-un, has threatened to destroy South Korea and the United States with an unprecedented nuclear attack. During a meeting with his high military command in Pyongyang on New Year’s Eve, Kim urged his armed forces to “annihilate” the enemy if provoked, as reported by the official KCNA news agency.

The North Korean dictator accused the United States of being a “military threat” and called on the military to “suppress all South Korean territory by mobilizing all physical means… including nuclear forces” in the event of an armed confrontation. Kim stated that the goal for 2024 is to strengthen North Korea’s nuclear capacity to “respond quickly to a possible nuclear crisis and mobilize all possible means, including nuclear force.”

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has vowed to keep the North’s military provocations at bay with an expanded deterrence system. Yoon said that such a system “will fundamentally deter any North Korean nuclear and missile threat.” He emphasized the need for a show of force to guarantee “genuine and lasting peace” on the Korean peninsula.

The so-called extended deterrence is the mechanism by which Washington undertakes to protect Seoul from an attack by Pyongyang and, since this year, it also includes the nuclear option. Both countries held a meeting in December to establish a joint strategy to strengthen the deterrent framework in the face of North Korea’s weapons advances.

The tense situation on the Korean peninsula has escalated as the North Korean regime continues to invest in the modernization of its arsenals and armed forces. The recent threats from Kim Jong-un have heightened concerns and tensions in the region. The international community is closely monitoring the situation and will be watching for further developments.