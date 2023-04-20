Alert is registered in Nevado del Ruiz due to ash column

Since March 30, the activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano remains on orange alert due to its seismic movement that is related to the fracture of rock inside the volcanic crater.

More than 15 days later, the Colombian Geological Service (SGC) continues to report an increase in earthquakes that have caused more than five municipalities in three departments to be on alert.

“Rock fracturing inside the volcanic edifice”, they pointed out from the SGC, highlighting that on April 18 a column of ash spread that reached 1,800 meters in height, the highest recorded in recent days.

The extensive column could be observed from the departments of Risaralda, Tolima and Caldas, precisely inhabitants of various municipalities uploaded to social networks the distressing moments where the ash spread.

Among the most affected municipalities is Tolima Anzoátegui, a place where even the water currents have been affected by the columns of smoke and ash.

Precisely Luis Fernando Vélez, who works as director of the Civil Defense of the department, commented to the communication medium El Nuevo Día: “At this moment they report ash fall on the municipality of Anzoátegui and on the Totare river canyon, in the municipality of Venadillo . These waters supply the municipal aqueduct”.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Anzoátegui, Hugo Salinas, mentioned that the large amount of ash that fell in the region would appear to be a drizzle.

“At this moment ash is falling in the Betulia village located before reaching the urban area of ​​the municipality, located in the direction of Nevado del Ruiz (…) Ash is falling like when one sees it drizzle, more or less that’s the situation.”

As measures, the national authorities have identified around 22 municipalities that could be affected by a possible eruption. In the same way, evacuation routes were revealed for the 5 municipalities that are most likely to be at risk.

The activity of Nevado del Ruiz

The Colombian Geological Service (SGC) issued the report corresponding to the study between April 17 and 18, a period in which the volcano presented several changes. According to what was stated by the entity, in the last 24 hours several columns of smoke became visible and, in turn, the community of the surrounding sectors perceived loud noises originating from the crater. “Yesterday, the seismic activity associated with fracturing of rock at The interior of the volcanic building showed a slight increase in the number of earthquakes compared to the previous day (April 17)”, the Geological Service stated. This factor is of great importance, since in the last days, the seismicity due to rock fracturing had a significant decrease, since this was originated purely by the movement of fluids.

Taking into account the aforementioned variation, the SGC highlighted that different low-magnitude earthquakes were recorded in the area surrounding the Arenas crater, being directly related to the lava dome found in the crater.

“This type of seismicity continues, mainly, characterized by the occurrence of small earthquakes, located in the Arenas crater, which are associated with the activity of the lava dome (bulge or mound) located at the bottom of the crater. The seismicity located to the southwest of the volcano also presented low energy levels and remained at an average distance of 4.0 km from the crater”.

Based on the data obtained after the respective analysis, it was possible to show that the movement of fluids inside the volcano is constant, thus causing the emission of some columns of ash that were visible due to their density and height. This phenomenon was seen in the departments of Tolima, Caldas and Risaralda, since the clear sky allowed us to see it.

“Simultaneously, the recording of seismicity related to the movement of fluids inside the volcanic conduits, and associated with ash emission, continues. The maximum height of the gas and/or ash column was 1800 m, measured from the top of the volcano, associated with today’s ash emission at 07:11 a.m. This phenomenon, like many other ash emissions that this volcano has done since 2012, it was visible from several municipalities of Caldas, Tolima and Risaralda, thanks to today’s excellent weather conditions. with Infobae

