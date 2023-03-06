The Attorney General of the Nation, Margarita Cabello Blanco, warned about the Serious irregular migratory situation that persists in the San Andrés archipelagoProvidencia and Santa Catalina, which, due to its geostrategic location, becomes an option that criminal networks use for transit, smuggling and trafficking in persons, avoiding crossing the Darién Gap and the risks that this implies.

According to the Head of the Public Ministry, ehe geographic and tourist context of the archipelago is used as a factor for irregular migration through promotional packages, in boats that violate minimum security conditions and current maritime regulations, with risk of shipwrecks.

As stated by the attorney, This route is a bridge to reach countries like Nicaragua faster, to then continue to Mexico and end up as the final destination in the United States. He also referred to the Colombian Migration figures that register Venezuela, Uzbekistan and recently citizens of China, Vietnam, Serbia, Nepal, Belarus and Bosnia, as the main nationalities of migrants who use this migratory route.

Given this scenario, Attorney Cabello called on the Office of Control, Circulation and Residence OCCRE and Migration Colombia for the articulation and interoperability that allows confirming tourist information in real time.

From the archipelago, Cabello too urged the hotel sector, for the report of the tourism companies in the information systems and to the airlines, to strengthen the revision controls and identification of the visitors to the archipelago.

In addition, asked the National Director of Migration Colombia to increase the capacity of human talent and consider the implementation of the biometric recognition system to expedite the control of entry to the island.

Finally, heThe Prosecutor urged the Directorate of the DIJIN to initiate a macro processfor prevent the island from becoming a second Darien Gapso that the networks behind human trafficking are identified, prosecuted and captured, to stop the problem exacerbated by the fight between organized criminal structures that want to consolidate their networks and control illegal economies.