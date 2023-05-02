“Alessandra”, a return / Balkans / areas / Home





A touching review of “Alessandra” the novel with which Stefano Terra won the Campiello Prize in 1974 and has now been republished by the publisher Gammarò

The publisher Gammarò, of Oltre Edizioni, is once again publishing “Alessandra”, the novel by the writer Stefano Terra. Born in Turin in 1917 and died in Rome in 1986, Stefano Terra – whose real name was Giulio Tavernari – is today an unjustly forgotten writer. Unfairly because he was a great writer.

I discovered him as such thanks to reading “Alessandra”, a novel with which he won the Campiello Prize in 1974. That was not his first novel, but, I confess, in my then first 26 years of life, it was the first time that I heard mention. I bought the book because, I had read in the newspapers, it was set in Greece, in Rhodes – and I had a wife of Greek origin, from an island, Kos, belonging to the same archipelago as Rhodes, the Dodecanese – and to the same story as the last centuries.

“Alessandra”, Stefano Terra

Gammarò publisher, 2023

I read it and was blown away. Among other things, I read it in Greece, in Kos, so much so that, back in Rome, in successive openings of those pages I found a few grains of sand from the beach of Tigaki where I took it with me, grains of sand that I received as relics of a world that by now I had come to love from the first time I set foot in it. Seized by the nostalgia of returning there, I alleviated it by re-reading a few pages of “Alessandra”, which Stefano Terra’s prose managed to leaven so much that it sent back the echo of that world, of those blue skies on which the Aegean sea was reflected. I only think about it now, speaking of that time, now that I’m old, that I was young then, just under thirty, yet I was enchanted by that love story between two elderly people: the sick Alessandra and him, the protagonist in which the Stefano Terra himself, the special envoy, the correspondent from the Balkans and the Levant, as he liked to call the Middle East, the honorary consul in Rhodes with a life of adventurer behind him (“The timid adventurer” will be the title of one of his book of poems, published by Guanda) who looks after her among the ghosts of their life of libertarian struggles, between anarchists and Trotskyites.

What fascinated that young reader about the love between two elderly people, two people far from the age, from the feelings that he could feel? I think he was fascinated by the dream of having a full life like theirs, an uncommon, adventurous, romantic existence, one might say. Except that that existence, and the novel that told it, to read it, had an extra gift: the inspiration of a writing that grabbed the reader in the bowels to drag him straight to the heart from the first to the last page.

“The island’s airport is called Maritza after the Thracian river. The track is uphill on a spur of clay that goes high on the plain of the windmills. That night I passed among olive trees and oleanders illuminated by the headlights…”

The fact is that after reading “Alessandra” I went in search of her other books. I found with difficulty two other previously written novels “The fortress of Kalimegdan”, published by Bompiani in 1956 and “Calda come la dove” of 1971 for the same publisher, to which Terra would always remain faithful, except for a short time when , persuaded by his literary agent Erich Linder, he published a couple of novels between 1979 (“Le porte di ferro”) and 1982 (“Albergo Minerva”).

And those two novels, “The fortress of Kalimegdan” and “Warm as the dove”, were no less dazzling than “Alessandra”. I would not have found any of his other previous books: “Death of Italians”, “The return of the prisoner”, “Sul ponte di Dragoti”, books of poetry, but also of reportage such as “The smile of the empress” with the beautiful Soraya on the cover and the subtitle “Journey to Greece and the Middle East”, some of which I would have recovered over the years on stalls or, more recently, on the internet.

Of course, on a reader like me, born in a refugee camp, son of Fiuman exiles, victims of Tito Yugoslavia, and then married to a girl of a Greek mother, therefore closely linked to the Balkans, Stefano Terra’s novels, entirely projected towards that world, they could have an easy grasp if only for environmental and cultural reasons. In reality, what captivated me the most about them was the page, the writing, those short sentences, almost longed for, tinged with poetry, which disclosed images that had the force of a great photojournalist, Robert Capa, Steve McCurry.

The novels, interwoven with memory, investigated the restless conscience of solitary characters, against the background of those scenarios in stories that unraveled between characters who had the existential bearing of Stefano Terra himself and who would soon find himself frequenting a group of young anti-fascists Turinese. From here, after detonating a paper bomb during a fascist demonstration and being recalled to Albania, his wandering life will begin.

In 1941 he fled to Cairo and Alexandria in Egypt, starting to frequent the exiles of Justice and Freedom, Aldo Garosci, Umberto Calosso, Paolo Vittorelli, the writer Fausta Cialente, a story that Terra would tell in “The generation that does not forgive”, which he was to publish in Cairo in 1942 “when Rommel arrived in El Alamein and the archives were burned in the courtyard of the British embassy”. A book which, in 1945, Einaudi would republish under the title “Rancore”, by choice of Franco Fortini, but which then returned to being “The generation that does not forgive”, many years later, in 1979, re-proposed by Bompiani with opening a dialogue between Terra and Franco Calamandrei, senator of the Republic, son of the great Piero Calamandrei, a dialogue that I had the honor of drafting at the desire of Terra himself. And then, gradually, other books: short stories, novels, poems, reportages, while earning his living as a journalist, but not the editorial mouse, as he boasted, but always traveling around the world, as a special envoy – for Ansa, La Stampa, RAI – correspondent first from Paris then from Belgrade and all the Balkans, then Jerusalem and finally from Athens and the Middle East.

Immediately after the war he was in Belgrade where he stayed for three years (recounted in “Three Years with Tito”, in 1953), a book that was made to disappear from circulation by the Marshal whom Terra had attacked for Trieste. His wife Emilia Srnić, a Serbian he met in Belgrade, said that the order was to buy all the copies on sale in Italian bookshops, an operation which, in addition to Tito’s emissaries, also officials from Palazzo Chigi lent themselves to purely diplomatic reasons, given that the future of Trieste was still at stake.

It was this love for his books, for the world he told, that brought me closer to him for the desire to meet him in person. Many times it is said that it is better not to know the writers of the books you love because you could be disappointed to the point of influencing the judgment on his own works. But it didn’t happen to me. From the day I met him in the distant seventies until October 5, 1986, the day he died, he never disappointed me (among other things, his wife Emilia called me at dawn, we were so close, immediately after warned his daughter Susanna that Terra had just died).

At the funeral, which took place in the morgue of the Roman hospital of Santo Spirito, there were only two other people with his wife and I, two old colleagues from Terra: Demetrio Volcic and Giulio Cattaneo. No one else, at the discretion of Emilia, who did not want to echo the death of her husband who in the days of his illness, already a bit bearish in character, had closed in on himself, even towards me, reluctant as he was in being seen as suffering. Now, by his express wish, his ashes rest in his house in Attica, under an olive tree and “with eucalyptus trees, a vineyard lying on clay, small-headed cats and foxes at dusk”.

