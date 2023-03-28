Alessandra DeStefano resigned his own this morning resignation from the position of Director of Rai Sports for personal reasons.

The Chief Executive Officer, Carlo Further awayin taking note of the decision proceeded to appoint the senior deputy director of Rai Sport Marco Franzelli Interim Director and thanks Alessandra by Stefano for the assiduous work carried out with great professionalism, for the significant results achieved and for the innovative contribution given by the magazine she directs on the occasion of major sporting events such as the World Cup.

WHO IS MARCO FRANZELLI? – Born in Rome in 1959, he is professional journalist since 1986. Engaged since 1980 in Rai as text extender at Tg1starts his professional career in Rai in 1982, with a collaboration with the same newspaper and, where, a year later he carries out his journalistic traineeship. In 1984 he was assigned to the “Sports” editorial team of the header. As sent follows the Formula One world championship and major sporting events between the late 80s and early 90s, from Olympics at the Alpine Skiing World Cup.

In 1985 he was in Milan in the editorial staff of “Linea Diretta”, the daily current affairs program edited and conducted by Enzo Biagi. Between 1988 and 1992, the year in which he is promoted service managermake the athletics commentary and collaborate on Sports Sunday, with special features and studio interviews. In 1995 he was entrusted with the job description of deputy editor.

In 1997 it is editor-in-chief, head of the “Society, Environment and Sport” editorial board. A year later, he was entrusted with the responsibility of editorial staff “Culture, Variety and Entertainment“. In 2003, together with Roberta Capua, she leads the edition of One morning, on Rai1. In November 2004, again on Tg1, he was the editorial staff “Special Services” where, in 2006, he was entrusted with the duties of Chief Editor of “line”. The following year he took over again responsibility of the “Company” editorial team.

In April 2014 he is nominated deputy director of Rainews24. In December of the same year he moved to deputy director of Rai Sport with responsibility for Rai sul broadcasts Formula 1 world championship and the delegation for sports information on the all-news channel of the Rai; since October 2018 he has also been entrusted with the ad interim responsibility of the “Editorial office” of the header.

Since 2016 it has been sent to the Formula 1 Grand Prix which Rai broadcasts live. In February 2019 he was assigned to report directly to the Director of Rai Sports. Since January 2022 he has been deputy director of the newspaper Rai Sports. E’ author of numerous books and publications on the world of sport.