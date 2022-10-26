Home News Alessandra Prosdocimo, Cison’s first carabiniera judoka
News

Alessandra Prosdocimo, Cison’s first carabiniera judoka

by admin
Alessandra Prosdocimo, Cison’s first carabiniera judoka

The chosen carabiniere Alessandra Prosdocimo, 26, the first woman in the Arma on duty for the carabinieri station in Cison di Valmarino, was the protagonist of the evening “Sorellanza – Stories of female inclinations”.

The young woman was chosen as an “Example of equal opportunity” on the evening that took place on Wednesday 25 October at the Pieve di Soligo auditorium.

Born in Feltre, Valdobbiadenese, she has combined sporting activity with a career in the Army. The 26-year-old is part of the Carabinieri sports group in the judo section of Rome. She was European junior specialty champion, and several times a finalist in the world reviews of military games in 2019 and 2021.

During the evening, topics on athletic and technical-sporting preparation, on the importance of school studies and the promotion of anti-doping in sport were also discussed. A “family brand” that of courage and loyalty to the weapon.

Alessandra Prosdocimo is the sister of Mattia, 22, who has just entered service at the Asolo carabinieri station. Mattia Prosdocimo was one of the two soldiers of the Arma, who had stopped Steve Quintino, the 19 year old who on the morning of 1 October had robbed three women, hit and killed a cyclist and caused several accidents.

Mattia Prosdocimo, with his colleague Matteo Montemarano, had positioned their service car sideways to block the criminal. He had rammed them. They had gotten out of the overturned car and arrested the young man.

See also  Restructuring bonus, Treviso banks close the taps: "It is increasingly difficult to get repayments"

You may also like

[China Watch]Hu Jintao’s departure and the revision of...

Sara Pichelli: Spider-Man lives in your part –...

The city’s epidemic prevention and control work video...

The prosecutors’ appeal to Nordio: “Stop the tsunami...

Shanghai launches inhalation of new crown vaccine to...

Guangdong added 112 new cases of local infection,...

“The port of Taranto is the ugliest place...

National entrance examination recruitment “two tilts”, we must...

Coronavirus in Fvg, the bulletin of Wednesday 26...

The Organization Department of the Municipal Party Committee...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy