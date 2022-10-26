The chosen carabiniere Alessandra Prosdocimo, 26, the first woman in the Arma on duty for the carabinieri station in Cison di Valmarino, was the protagonist of the evening “Sorellanza – Stories of female inclinations”.

The young woman was chosen as an “Example of equal opportunity” on the evening that took place on Wednesday 25 October at the Pieve di Soligo auditorium.

Born in Feltre, Valdobbiadenese, she has combined sporting activity with a career in the Army. The 26-year-old is part of the Carabinieri sports group in the judo section of Rome. She was European junior specialty champion, and several times a finalist in the world reviews of military games in 2019 and 2021.

During the evening, topics on athletic and technical-sporting preparation, on the importance of school studies and the promotion of anti-doping in sport were also discussed. A “family brand” that of courage and loyalty to the weapon.

Alessandra Prosdocimo is the sister of Mattia, 22, who has just entered service at the Asolo carabinieri station. Mattia Prosdocimo was one of the two soldiers of the Arma, who had stopped Steve Quintino, the 19 year old who on the morning of 1 October had robbed three women, hit and killed a cyclist and caused several accidents.

Mattia Prosdocimo, with his colleague Matteo Montemarano, had positioned their service car sideways to block the criminal. He had rammed them. They had gotten out of the overturned car and arrested the young man.