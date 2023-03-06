Home News Alessandria, ancient tunnel discovered in Corso Borsalino – Piedmont
Alessandria, ancient tunnel discovered in Corso Borsalino – Piedmont

Alessandria, ancient tunnel discovered in Corso Borsalino – Piedmont

During the excavations for the district heating network

(ANSA) – ALESSANDRIA, 06 MAR – The ancient and underground city of Alexandria resurfaces. As communicated by the architect and city councilor Michelangelo Serra (with powers also for public works, redevelopment and urban regeneration), during the excavation of the district heating system under Corso Borsalino a tunnel was discovered which probably connected the two parts of the old hat factory. 1.2 meters high, 3 meters deep, it was probably used for loading or unloading water for work. It would have been cut off on both sides during the construction of the Esselunga underground car park and the Portoghesi building. “If it doesn’t need to be reclaimed – Serra specifies on social media – one could think of passing it under services, without interfering with the roots of the trees”. In the meantime, the word to the Superintendence. (HANDLE).

