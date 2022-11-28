Home News Alessandro Barbero, history lessons: tomorrow (November 29) the first appointment on the Repubblica website
Alessandro Barbero, history lessons: tomorrow (November 29) the first appointment on the Repubblica website

Alessandro Barbero, history lessons: tomorrow (November 29) the first appointment on the Repubblica website

Alessandro Barbero’s history lessons-conferences are back, organized by Intesa Sanpaolo as part of the cultural activities held at the Turin skyscraper. The cycle, curated by Giulia Cogoli and now in its seventh edition, includes three new appointments entitled “How have we learned to live together? From oppression to democracy”. The first appointment is for tomorrow (Tuesday 29 November) at 6 pm on the Repubblica website The historian and writer, professor of medieval history at the University of Eastern Piedmont, known to the public for his extraordinary dissemination skills, will tell the more or less well-known aspects of coexistence models in a compelling and curious way. slavery, on which the Roman Empire or the South of the United States were based before the Civil War, to totalitarianism, a distinctive trait of the two most ferocious dictatorships of the twentieth century, Nazism and Stalinism, up to democracy, of which the Greeks are were the first to experiment with the regime, but of which many thinkers have affirmed with the utmost conviction that it was an evil to be avoided at all costs. ue today for democracy?

First date entitled “Slavery”

Throughout history we come across societies entirely based on slavery, such as the Roman Empire or the South of the United States before the Civil War, and others in which slaves are present without having a central role, such as in Renaissance Italy. In all these societies hardly anyone questioned the legitimacy of slavery, accepted as a natural fact, despite the distortions and horrors it produced. The fact that our civilization, in recent centuries, has come to delegitimize slavery and to ban it is one of the rare cases in history where we can really speak of progress.

