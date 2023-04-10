The burners come on again and the volume of the music increases, from Monday 10 April, at lunchtime, on Sky Uno and streaming on NOW, comes the eighth season of Alessandro Borghese Kitchen Sound, the original gastronomic video encyclopedia – conceived and produced by Food Media Factory e Level 33 – where Chef Alessandro Borghese cooks tasty recipes to the rhythm of music, easily replicable even by spectators at home. The 30 unpublished episodes show traditional or innovative preparations, more or less complex, explained to the public by chef Borghese with his unique style. The new episodes are divided into four different thematic strands: Cicchetti Veneziani, Veg, After Midnight and Kids.

Becoming a television cult with over 1000 episodes broadcast, the culinary journey to the rhythm of music by Alessandro Borghese Kitchen Sound – from Monday to Friday, at lunchtime, on Sky Uno and streaming on NOW, always available on demand and visible on Sky Go – also in this edition it has several surprises in store.

With NOW Movies, TV Series, Sports and Shows directly to your home.

On NOW 1 month Entertainment and Cinema for only €3

Click here and discover all the active offers

Techniques and secrets of the trade to become ever better in the kitchen, original and tasty dishes, preparations designed by chef Alessandro Borghese for the public who has been following his most sparkling television program with enthusiasm for years.

The four stages, which correspond to as many thematic strands, start from the ten themed episodes Venetian cicchetti, the appetizers that traditionally accompany the aperitif ritual in Venice with the classic Spritz. The typical appetizers of the lagoon are offered hot or cold, fried or stewed, or in many other delicious preparations, which Alessandro Borghese shows to viewers together with the guest in the studio, or Sebastiano Bodi, Sous-Chef of AB – The luxury of simplicity in Venice, the restaurant that chef Borghese opened last June in the historic Palazzo Vendramin Calergi overlooking the Grand Canal and which has one of its musts at aperitif time in the garden.

Then let’s talk about the theme Veg, with tasty vegetarian recipes, rich in ingredients and unusual combinations to prepare easily and in a short time. But taste never sleeps! And here After Midnight, the gluttony not only of night owls or insomniacs, but of all those who happen to feel a sudden peckish during the night or who are forced to have dinner after midnight for work. Chef Borghese offers quick and delicious dishes to satisfy nighttime hunger without guilt.

Finally, the last section is a theme dear to the chef or i Kids. Pediatrician Luca Rosti joins chef Alessandro Borghese in ten episodes dedicated to children with imaginative menus and playful, yet healthy and balanced recipes, designed to make children want to put on an apron and help mum and dad in the kitchen. Precisely for the attention to children’s nutrition, in 2022 ABKS received the Moige Award assigned to quality TV programs

“for presenting families with a varied and tasty cuisine, which is both healthy and correct, both in terms of technique and food balance, helping parents in the delicate task of making the daily meal a healthy and cheerful moment of family life“.

Finally, this year the format has been enriched with “Waiting for #AleKitchenSound 2023“, a cycle of 20 digital pills that anticipates the programme, complementary to the TV broadcast and specifically designed for social networks. With a vertical format and a duration of 1 minute, the pills of “Waiting for #AleKitchenSound 2023” are visible at the Instagram page AleKitchenSound.

Alessandro Borghese Kitchen Sound – designed and produced by Food Media Factory e Level 33 – sees the involvement of RDS 100% Great Hits, who signs the playlist and accompanies the menus, and of: Water of Nepi, comes from the source of an uncontaminated valley in Lazio, already known to the ancient Romans. Its fixed residue, one of the lowest among natural effervescent waters, makes it light and balanced, a pure and sweet combination of precious minerals. Acqua di Nepi promotes digestion with its subtle and delicate effervescence and unique taste; Destination Gustothe e-commerce of strictly Made in Italy products of excellence, offers exclusive food and wine products from every region of Italy, which can be ordered both from the APP and from the Destinationgusto.it website, guaranteeing a logistic service characterized by the highest standards market; Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, has been committed to contributing to a better, healthier and more environmentally friendly lifestyle for over 100 years. The Group, recognized as the world leader in sustainability according to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), reinvents the experiences related to taste, fabric care and well-being for millions of people every day, with solutions characterized by innovative technologies; Pengo Spa with the brand H&H Lifestylea young brand attentive to new style trends, supplies a complete range of kitchen utensils and table accessories, designed to satisfy every need and taste; Pasta Armandoproduced by the De Matteis pasta factory with selected varieties of high quality Italian durum wheat, grown in compliance with its own supply chain contract, the first pasta from conventional agriculture with “zero pesticide and glyphosate residue” certification; Select Aperitif was born in Venice in 1920 and is the irreplaceable ingredient for the authentic Venetian Spritz; Veneta Kitchensa leading Italian company active in the production and marketing of fitted kitchens with over 50 years of history which, over time, has transformed from a local company to an international group; You&Meata brand born in Centro Carni Company Spa in 2015, encompasses a wide range of products such as burgers and portioned cuts dedicated to large-scale distribution, but also a style philosophy: The goal is to offer the consumer a product easy to cookof high quality and to be enjoyed in the most convivial moments.

Facebook: @AleKitchenSound | @AlessandroBorgheseOfficialPage

Instagram: @alekitchensound | @borgheseale

Twitter: @BorgheseAle