The coroners, consultants of the Milan prosecutor’s office, asked for another 30 days to file the results of the autopsy and toxicological tests in the case of little Diana, the girl of almost a year and a half who died of starvation after her mother Alessia Pifferiin prison since July 21 for aggravated voluntary homicide, he abandoned her alone at home for six days.

Alessia Pifferi, letter from prison from the woman who let her child die: “I would like to go back and get my Diana back” by Lucia Landoni

September 19, 2022



The pathologist and the doctor in charge of toxicological tests, to ascertain whether the 37-year-old had made her daughter take tranquilizers, asked for more time to complete their reports and therefore the deadline, which had been set for the end of September after the autopsy of July, was extended until the end of October.

To Alessia Pifferi in prison for letting her daughter Diana die perfumes, gifts and money from many women: “She is alone and frightened” by Luca De Vito

09 September 2022



Meanwhile, the assignment of the assignment by the investigating judge Fabrizio Filice to the experts for the “technical investigations of a biological and chemical-forensic nature” on the seized material is set for 28 September, including the bottle found next to the body without life of the little girl. Analyzes, which will take place with the formula of the evidentiary incident, to verify the presence or absence of a tranquilizer in the milk and will also concern the spout of the bottle, the bottle of En (benzodiazepines) found at home and other material seized in the house, in the investigation of the mobile squad, coordinated by the prosecutor Francesco De Tommasi.