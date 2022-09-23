Home News Alessia Pifferi and the death of little Diana: another 30 days for the results of the autopsy and on the spout of the bottle
Alessia Pifferi and the death of little Diana: another 30 days for the results of the autopsy and on the spout of the bottle

The coroners, consultants of the Milan prosecutor’s office, asked for another 30 days to file the results of the autopsy and toxicological tests in the case of little Diana, the girl of almost a year and a half who died of starvation after her mother Alessia Pifferiin prison since July 21 for aggravated voluntary homicide, he abandoned her alone at home for six days.

The pathologist and the doctor in charge of toxicological tests, to ascertain whether the 37-year-old had made her daughter take tranquilizers, asked for more time to complete their reports and therefore the deadline, which had been set for the end of September after the autopsy of July, was extended until the end of October.

Meanwhile, the assignment of the assignment by the investigating judge Fabrizio Filice to the experts for the “technical investigations of a biological and chemical-forensic nature” on the seized material is set for 28 September, including the bottle found next to the body without life of the little girl. Analyzes, which will take place with the formula of the evidentiary incident, to verify the presence or absence of a tranquilizer in the milk and will also concern the spout of the bottle, the bottle of En (benzodiazepines) found at home and other material seized in the house, in the investigation of the mobile squad, coordinated by the prosecutor Francesco De Tommasi.

