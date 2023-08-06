Home » Alex Hales announced his retirement from the world of cricket
Alex Hales announced his retirement from the world of cricket

Web Desk: England’s opening batsman Alex Hales has announced his retirement from international cricket. On this occasion, Alex Hales said that it is an honor to represent the country in 156 matches of all three formats of international cricket, but now I want to retire from international cricket, but I will continue to play franchise cricket around the world. He added that I am very happy that my last match for England was to win the World Cup final.
It should be remembered that Alex Hales decided to leave the England Cricket Board’s central contract for the sake of cricket leagues. He represented the English team in 11 Tests, 70 ODIs and 75 T20 matches and during this time he had a great impact on the opposing team. . His aggressive batting will be remembered for a long time.

