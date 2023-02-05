Home News Alex Mejía and Juan Camilo Angulo would have found a team
It was recently learned that Unión Magdalena, after experiencing so many inconveniences with the eventual hiring of the historic Teófilo Gutiérrez, continued in the search to strengthen its ranks. For this reason, they would have advanced the necessary agreements to unite the former Colombian national team Alex Mejía and also Juan Camilo Angulo.

Alex Mejía, remembered for his great stride at Atlético Nacional and idol of the ‘purslane’ squad, was cut from this team at the age of 34, remaining a free agent. The man from Barranquilla will then be part of the lineup of the Santa Marta team, where he will begin work to participate in the opening tournament.

On the other hand, 34-year-old Juan Camilo Angulo from Deportes Tolima had the intention of returning to Deportivo Cali, where he achieved a good level, however, given the refusal of the sugar club, would have started talks with Unión Magdalenaa table that he would reach with Mejía to reinforce his quality of play for this 2023.

The news was revealed by the sports journalist, Diego Rueda, who would have reported this movement in Colombian professional soccer.

