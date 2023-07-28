Alexander López resigned from the presidency of the Polo Democrático

A few hours after the closing of the registration of candidates, Senator Alexander López resigned from his position as president of the Polo Democrático, which he held since March 17, 2021, by means of a letter addressed to the Executive Committee of the Alternative Democratic Pole on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

In the document, López expressed his gratitude to the party’s militancy and to the Colombians for the trust they have given and assured that he will continue to fight for the country.

In turn, López stressed that “Regarding the signing of the guarantees, I would like to inform you that I will sign what the management commission electoral process in accordance with the decisions and guidance of the National Executive Committee and it is certified to me that the candidates comply with the legal requirements and the candidacies, coalition agreements and/or adhesions with what is determined by the law and the statutes of our party”.

Here the full letter:

