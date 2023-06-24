Alexander Vega asks that the ELN not intervene in the October elections

During the Monitoring Committee for the 2023 Territorial Elections that took place in Quibdó (Chocó), the national registrar Alexander Vega asked that the National Liberation Army (ELN) not intervene in the next territorial elections, which will take place on October 29, 2023. This, taking into account the agreement that the Government reached with the armed group, in which a bilateral ceasefire was agreed that will take effect on August 3 and will last six months.

“We celebrate the bilateral ceasefire, but it must be included, yes or yes, that the ELN not interfere not only on election day, but also that they do not constrain the population or affect the registration of citizen IDs and obviously allow them to proselytizing all the candidates in the department of Chocó and where they are currently present”, emphasized the registrar, according to Semana.

According to the aforementioned media, in the meeting that was attended by civil authorities, control entities, the Public Force and spokespersons for political parties and movements, Vega assured that a request will be made to President Gustavo Petro and the High Commissioner for Peace that this clause be included in the agreement immediately.

“The State must be present throughout the territory with the public force and in the dialogue with the ELN guarantee that it does not intervene in the electoral process,” added the registrar during the meeting.

Elections at risk in Chocó

Alexander Vega said that Chocó has a high risk for the October elections. “According to complaints filed by Governor Ariel Palacios, in the department there are 8 municipalities in which security is highly affected and the incidence of illegal armed groups is clear,” explained the registrar.

The official also alerted about complaints received at the National Registry of Civil Status, about candidates and pre-candidates who are being extorted to proselytize, in addition to possible acts of constraint on voters. “This will be taken to the National Guarantee Commission,” Vega assured the Committee.

Despite this, the registrar gave a piece of peace of mind and assured that the Colombian electoral system is strengthened. “Our electoral system is very strong and all processes are audited. Supplies must be guaranteed to the public force so that it can fulfill its mission. Last year we had quiet elections and we hope to have peaceful territorial elections”, emphasized Alexander Vega.

However, he did not fail to specify that the presence of the national government throughout the country is important to control public order. He said that there will be optimal logistics and good connectivity to inform Colombians from the tables and that, in addition, work will be done in the fight against the irregular registration of citizens’ identity cards and electoral pedagogy will be carried out to guarantee a good voting day. .

In the next territorial elections, 32 governors and 418 deputies will be elected to make up the departmental assemblies. 1,102 mayors, 12,072 councilors and 6,513 councilors will also be selected to make up the Local Administrative Boards (JAL).

According to El Tiempo, the National Registry will have about 12,817 voting stations; Of these, 5,605 will be located in urban areas of the country and 7,212 in rural areas. This, compared to the territorial elections that were held in 2019, represents an increase of 1,227 polling stations, since 11,590 were installed that year.

On June 29, the registration of candidates for the electoral process and candidate lists will begin. Then, on July 29, the campaigns will begin in public spaces and the deadline for the registration of candidates is met. Voter registration will close on August 29. with Infobae

