Alexis Play

Two talents from the Colombian Pacific come together to present “Pura attitude”, a song that talks about the barraquera and the strength with which Afro communities, belonging to the most remote and forgotten territories of the country, face life and problems from day to day.

“Pura Attitude” is also a slogan and an anthem that talks about putting good energy into things and not letting yourself be won by certain situations, no matter how adverse they may seem.

Plu con Pla refers to it, from its natural context and from its daily environment, even with a bit of humor. It is a song that also talks about the audacity, creativity and charisma of many people who are always on the road solving”.

This song is part of the first album by the group Plu con Pla, which will be released on March 23, 2023, and which was produced by Iván Benavides, Grammy Award winner and recognized for having worked with such important artists as Carlos Vives. and La Provincia, ChocQuibTown and Aterciopelados, among many others.

Originally from Tumaco, one of the forgotten territories and victims of violence in the Colombian South Pacific, the music of this group has become the voice of resistance for Afro-descendant peoples.

This second single, “Pura Attitude”, in collaboration with the Chocoano musician, producer, composer and teacher Alexis Play, is a magical fusion between traditional sounds with contemporary Afro-urban rhythms. The staging of both projects has been applauded at festivals, music markets and in business roundtables with top-level international programmers.

This single and the album by Plu con Pla, distributed exclusively by ADA, are the result of an alliance with Manos Visibles, a beneficiary organization of the Social Justice Fund – WMG/BFF.

“Her music expresses the power and beauty of Afro-Colombian culture and strongly calls us to stand up for justice,” said Lorelei Williams, CEO of Warner Music Group.

