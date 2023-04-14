Gonzalo Ruiz Alvarez

Quito, Ecuador

On the night of Holy Thursday, the stellar Ecuavisa newscast closed with the announcement that he personally made on the screen Alfonso Espinosa de los Monteros. On May 1st she will host his latest news program.

A milestone was recently the delivery of the Guinness Record, as the screen figure who spent the most years in charge of his tasks. The memories of him were published in two voluminous volumes. The experiences of Alfonso Espinosa de los Monteros are the testimony of half a century of national life.

The record also reflects a trajectory anchored to the same television channel for 56 years. If there is something that strongly identifies an audiovisual medium, beyond logos and isotypes, it is the face of the host of its main newscast. Such is the case of ‘Don Alfonso’, as many affectionately call him.

Soap opera actor, reporter, host of news and special programs, news director and vice president of news, Alfonso has done it all at Ecuavisa.

Time does not pass in vain and in your intimate and family forum you will have decided that the time for retirement has arrived. Now a new stage opens for him to enjoy rich readings, his favorite music, some pending trip and, perhaps, the writing of some more books of those stories, which accompany the beating pulse of the country and the world.

On July 20, 1969, man landed on the Moon. That night in my uncle Pablo’s car, with my brother and my cousins, we went from Playas – where we spent vacations – to Posorja. Looking at the Moon shining in the sky, we listened to the broadcast in Spanish of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Years later I met the owner of that spectacular voice: none other than Alfonso Espinosa de los Monteros.

On April 29, 1983, the newscast brought news of those that shocked. The accident of the San company plane that had to return to the Simón Bolívar airport in Guayaquil. That same night I said goodbye on the screen at Telecentro. He had decided to leave the newscast for reasons that are now irrelevant.

On Monday first now Alfonso called me at home. He told me that he had heard my goodbye and wanted to know the reasons. The Ecuavisa office at that time was two blocks from home. I visited him that same morning and after an animated conversation with a generous attitude he offered me to join the valuable professional team of Televistazo as a reporter.

Alfonso had returned to Quito after a long stay in Guayaquil and was in charge of the newscast, as driver and director. The Quito team was a small team, but stupendous professionals and, furthermore, very united under the exemplary leadership of Alfonso.

Since then my admiration, respect and professional recognition have been invariable.

In the 90s a press invitation took us to the Netherlands and Germany. It was another unforgettable passage of fruitful talks, one or another joke and several songs by Joan Manuel Serrat for whom he had special admiration. One night he had to repeat with great patience, that melody by Joaquín Sabina ‘and they gave us ten’, surely more than 10 times, at the request of the public in a Mexican restaurant called ‘Los Alegres’ in Amsterdam.

A short time ago we had a meeting with a high authority in the Carondelet Palace with a small group of colleagues. We returned from the center in a taxi, and as always, the chat was pleasant and enriching.

I am sure that the different generations of journalists, presenters, producers and cameramen – and there will be several dozen of them – will forever preserve that image of Alfonso. A man of good nature and a calm personality who managed to radiate to the screen that confidence that translates into credibility, which is the first and perhaps the only capital that journalists accumulate.

At this time when the new generations are moving away from the traditional media and the 280 characters of a trill and the confusing and often lying messages of social networks seem to flood the prairie, looking back at the traditional media as a reliable source, books and libraries as a safe treasure of universal wisdom, seems the best recipe to leave the banality and frivolous space of a communication that today has, in a few minutes, expiration date.

Today Alfonso’s voice does not have the freshness of his early years, which is natural, but his lucid mind and crystalline gaze reveal his patriotic spirit and his balanced personality with whom millions of viewers and those we had will always remember him. the honor of working with him and counting on his friendship and his teachings.

I finish this little sketch. The trumpets of Ben Hur are already sounding on TV, a musical feature at the beginning of Televistazo, with Alfonso Espinosa de los Monteros…