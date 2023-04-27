Alfonso Medina’s murderer watched his home during the day before killing him

Before the Second Municipal Criminal Court for the Control of Guarantees of Cúcuta, the hearing was held against Yeison Andrés Ramírez Morales, 28 years old, alleged murderer of the social leader and president of the JAC of the Villa Jaidith neighborhood of ValleduparAlfonso Medina.

It should be noted that this procedure was carried out virtually and without access to the press during the hearing of imputation of charges since, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, details and names of the people who have served as witnesses in the process would be revealed.

Nevertheless, THE PYLON learned that there is a direct witness who observed how Ramírez Morales allegedly remained throughout the day of April 10 when the murder was recorded, watching the victim’s house from a mounted lot that is just in front.

Likewise, the witness indicated that at night when Medina’s daughter arrives at the house in a taxi, she gets out and drives inside.is when this subject finishes leaving the lot and he approaches the house and shoots four times from the fence.

He also described the hitman who was dressed in a short-sleeved blue sweater, jeans of the same color and was wearing white-soled tennis shoes. Added physical features besides that he managed to see it well enough to recognize it again.

It is worth noting that Yeison Andrés Ramírez Morales He was sent to prison for the crimes of aggravated homicide and illegal possession of a firearm. In addition, the authorities indicated that he already had a house in prison for the punishable of homicide and possession of narcotics.