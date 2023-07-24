Home » Alforja Festival, to the rescue of our identity – breaking latest news
In some rural communities in Saraguro, the alforja is still used.

With the aim of conserving and recovering their own traditions of our towns, the Alforja Festival is organized in Loja. They foresee the participation of artisans from different cantons of the province.

In the Saraguro canton, in previous years, they already held similar meetings, however, the initiative will reach the city of Loja. Next September 15, in the Plaza de San Sebastián, will be the meeting.

Robert Marcelo Puglla Suquilanda, promoter of the event, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, explains that the mayors of Saraguro and Loja; and mainly artisans, support the organization.

The initiative aims to resume its use, the traditions of the different cantons and that the new generations know the importance that the saddlebag had for our ancestors.

At present, although very few people use it, something positive, Puglla Suquilanda points out, “is that it still remains in the memory of the inhabitants, because they have memories that their grandparents used it.”

The saddlebag meetings, held in Saraguro, “provided good results and left positive experiences.”

“The purpose is that people also, when they go shopping, do not ask for covers, but use the saddlebag to store food,” said Puglla Suquilanda.

In some rural areas of Chaguarpamba, Olmedo, Quilanga, Gonzanamá, Calvas, there are citizens also dedicated to weaving as their ancestors did.

The priority, says Puglla Suquilanda, is that the natives of these localities participate and share their experiences, in this intercultural meeting —which seeks to preserve and recover traditions of each town.

The event, scheduled for September 15, will be full of color, they will show saddlebags of different materials, designs, sizes and colors. Likewise, those made with cloth, thread and other materials. (YO)

On September 15, in the Plaza de San Sebastián, there will be a meeting.

