“Alfredo Cristiani came to the Presidency in debt and came out a millionaire”

The Attorney General of the Republic, Rodolfo Delgado, revealed this Thursday that the former President of the Republic, Alfredo Cristiani, would have enriched himself with public money.

«When I arrived at the FGR I found an investigation that had been abandoned and archived. The investigations determined how Alfredo Cristiani came to the Presidency in debt and came out of it a millionaire,” said the Prosecutor.

Within the framework of the war against corruption announced this Thursday by President Nayib Bukele, the Attorney General’s Office has begun raids on various properties belonging to former President Alfredo Cristiani.

“What they created was a reservoir in which only a group of people took over the Salvadoran money. This is the beginning of a claim that we all have to carry out. Point out corrupt officials from the past, from the present and watch out for corrupt officials from the future,” he said.

Cristiani was President of the Republic in the period from 1989 to 1994.