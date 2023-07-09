Alfredo Gutiérrez’s annoyance with the Dímelo King content generator

The singer-songwriter and trirey vallenato Alfredo Gutiérrez, used his social networks to send a protest message to the content generator Dímelo King, after they could not arrange an interview in Medellín.

“Next week I will be in Medellín, I contacted the Dímelo King team for an interview and they told me they don’t have an agenda, however, if they spoke to me right away to pay for the pattern, if it were Maluma and he asks them the same, what do you think the answer would be?”, wrote Alfredo Gutiérrez on his official Instagram account.

Next week I will be in Medellín, I contacted the DimeloKing team to conduct an interview and they told me that they do not have an agenda, however if they spoke to me right away to pay the bill, if I were Maluma and he asks them the same thing, what do you think the answer would be? — ALFREDO GUTIERREZ ® “THE VALLENATO KING” (@ALFREGUTIERREZ3) July 6, 2023

The Vallenato king criticized that they have not opened a space in their agenda to do the interview, but even more, that if they have asked him to make a guideline. The event also caused discomfort among the followers and journalists of Vallenato music, who immediately expressed their desire to be able to personally interview the interpreter of ‘Los novios’ and ‘La Cañaguatera’.

“I had the opportunity to interview him twice in different media and if I had to pay him for an interview, I would”, “DOn Alfredo, you are a legend. Do not pay any guideline, that is disrespectful to someone who has given a lot to folklore ”, and “When he comes to Valledupar let me know and we will do @HablandoConC, the one who leads in vallenato”, were some of the comments.

When you come to Valledupar let me know and we’ll do @TalkingWithC the one who leads in the vallenato. It’s not fashion, it’s trend and knowledge. – Carlos Mario Jimenez (@CarlosMarioDj) July 6, 2023

However, this is not the only complaint that Gutiérrez has made on his social networks. He recently criticized that businessmen request a brochure or pamphlet with information about the artist to find out about his career prior to hiring musical shows.

“Reality: in these times, we analogues, With 61 years of artistic life, musical arrangements that those of now cannot replicate, a repertoire that he did not manage to play, we have to present the so-called brochure to businessmen, what do you think?”trilled Alfredo Gutiérrez, an act that was classified as disrespect by the followers of the vallenato trirey.

Reality: in these times, we analogues, with 61 years of artistic life, musical arrangements that those of now cannot replicate, a repertoire that was not able to play, we have to present the so-called broshure to businessmen, what do you think? — ALFREDO GUTIERREZ ® “THE VALLENATO KING” (@ALFREGUTIERREZ3) June 29, 2023

