Home » Alfredo Saade would be the new director of the La Guajira Water Institute
News

Alfredo Saade would be the new director of the La Guajira Water Institute

by admin
Alfredo Saade would be the new director of the La Guajira Water Institute

The former presidential candidate and Former candidate for Mayor of Valledupar, Alfredo Saade Vergel, would be appointed as director of the new La Guajira Water Management Institute, entity that was created by the economic and social emergency decreed by the national government. This was revealed by W Radio.

Read also: Camilo Quiroz received support from the company Servipan

This institute was created through decree 1250 of 2023, and its objective is to comprehensively manage the water resource in the “department of La Guajira and reducing the vulnerability of the population to the economic, social and environmental threats that are happening in relation to the population’s lack of access to water”.

As W Radio revealed, Saade has no experience in the water sector. During his career he has been a pre-candidate for mayor of Cúcuta and Valledupar, as well as a presidential candidate.

In the capital of Cesar he was also director of the Metropolitan Area during the mandate of former mayor Augusto Ramírez Uhía. Saade worked for the United Nations Development Plan (UNDP) as a contractor.

See also  Thick cultivation of spiritual soil gathers progressive strength丨May 4th spirit: the clarion call to inspire young people to keep moving forward

You may also like

Tools4AgileTeams 2023 and Lego as a workshop tool...

African Development Bank Group Chief Economist Kevin Urama...

Thieves Steal $1.6 Million Worth of Alcohol in...

Electrical failures, the main cause of fires in...

Heating costs in 2023 – how expensive will...

Earthslide in Mbuji-Mayi: several residents of the Nkashama...

Fatal Four-Vehicle Accident Near Ysleta Bridge Causes Traffic...

Fico’s We Believe, facing the Council and Maicol...

The Canton Fair’s “New” Exhibition Hits Record High...

Storm surge on the North Sea coast restricts...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy