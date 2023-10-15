Alfredo Saade would be the new director of the La Guajira Water Institute

The former presidential candidate and Former candidate for Mayor of Valledupar, Alfredo Saade Vergel, would be appointed as director of the new La Guajira Water Management Institute, entity that was created by the economic and social emergency decreed by the national government. This was revealed by W Radio.

This institute was created through decree 1250 of 2023, and its objective is to comprehensively manage the water resource in the “department of La Guajira and reducing the vulnerability of the population to the economic, social and environmental threats that are happening in relation to the population’s lack of access to water”.

As W Radio revealed, Saade has no experience in the water sector. During his career he has been a pre-candidate for mayor of Cúcuta and Valledupar, as well as a presidential candidate.

In the capital of Cesar he was also director of the Metropolitan Area during the mandate of former mayor Augusto Ramírez Uhía. Saade worked for the United Nations Development Plan (UNDP) as a contractor.

