Algeria and,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, OujdaCity,,,, – OujdaCity

Shahlal Muhammad

I left the pen a few days ago, complying with the pressure of an emergency circumstance, but I do not exaggerate in following the escalation of the Algerian regime’s aggression against everything related to our country, even if the vector of aggression is from this neighbor, in the land of the Two Holy Mosques.

To convey part of the picture of what is happening in the mouthpieces of the military junta, I am giving this time an old proverb in our town, which is a pure Berber proverb.

The credit for the emergence of this proverb was related to the occasion of the joys that the people celebrate, especially when weddings approach, as people used to gather regularly every night to get high with the legendary Bushtabah dance.

The equipment of this dance is summarized in the possession of a white cloak and a talking tambourine, then a balance of,,,,,, (the plural of Ezli), which is a poetic line from the dancers’ archives, or is an improvisation inspired by the atmosphere that women stir up with ululation and seductive signals that are picked up by the cunning on both sides.

The dance begins with what one of the experts in the field excels at, then soon the knot of tongues is dissolved, and the dancers compete in Izlan’s creativity, hoping to reap the fullest share of the ululation of admiration and its consequences.

It happened that a deaf man participated in the opening ceremony of one of the evenings, in Shataba, and he used to repeat the part assigned to his class in controlling the rhythm, but he missed keeping up with the rapid developments because of the competition, and therefore, he kept repeating the refrain with which he opened the ceremony.

He was keen to recite “Fatna” contained in “Ezli” “The Opening”, while his partners moved to “Halima, Yamana and Mubarakah”. The rhythm created a nasty confusion in the ears, and it was necessary to stop the dance in order to correct the situation with all the resulting imbalance and apathy in the pace of the evening.

This incident was enough to turn into a parable whenever a person appears among people who clings to, or even becomes intolerant of, an outdated matter, where people take the initiative to say that it is nothing more than a mere,, eternal or necessary, that is not considered and does not entail the slightest value.

The situation in the barracks of the ruling junta in the Algerian country is nothing but another picture of,, Ezli or necessity, because these rulers are still captives of an ideology that was destined to glow for some time after the success of the revolutions of the colonial peoples, when leaders appeared in the arena who quickly captured revolutionary stardom And they established the organization of the Non-Aligned Countries, which was associated with historical names, such as: the Yugoslav Marshal Broz Tito, the Indian Nehru, the Indonesian Ahmed Shukarno, the Cuban Fidel Castro and Gamal Abdel Nasser in Egypt, before President Houari Boumediene joined this not innocent organization, and he turned into a preacher who chanted in his name Many people yearn for freedom.

Boumediene knew how to touch the feelings of the buried masses and inflame them through dreamy aspirations, by spawning an open list of slogans that he headed, linking liberation and development to the elimination of monarchical regimes as an obstacle that perpetuates reaction, which made the late Hassan II – may God have mercy on him – at the top of the list of targets But fate decreed for the ruler of the country to live and die in the arms of his people, while Bukharouba ended in a tragic end, with which his mention ended in a way that raises surreal questions in the souls.

Many presidents succeeded at the head of the Algerian state, but the necessity, “Eternal or Necessary,” strongly maintained its continuity, as the level of hatred and hatred for our monarchy and everything that is Moroccan increases, as the rulers of the eastern neighbor and its mouthpieces summed up the philosophy of the regime there in ruminating the issue of the Sahara in all forums, To the extent that this regime has turned this issue into the priority of all priorities, while the issues of the citizen, in whose face all doors were closed, and who became coerced into keeping up with the foolishness of his generals, are postponed.

All the sane people of the world have realized that Algeria’s demands to organize a referendum for self-determination in the desert and to abide by previous decisions is no longer possible after the developments that took place on the ground and after the geopolitical transformations, while the rulers of Algeria refuse only to remain loyal to the crisis, the deaf, in a dance, with a cross, And this is for a simple reason, which is that the dancers in this country, it is dear to them to innovate,, eternal,, new, reviving the desire to compete, so that the dance continues in its best form.

Perhaps the last thing that the genius of Algerian diplomacy lacked was what was stated by its foreign minister when he triumphed for the unity of Serbia at the expense of the Muslim people of Kosovo while demanding the division of Morocco!

The answer to this intellectual diarrhea was silent, for the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia expressed, with smiles on his face, his displeasure at what he heard, as if he had pity for the situation of a minister who compares out of proportion.

How longing do we have to follow a dance,, Boushataba,, but without a deaf dancer!