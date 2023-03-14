Mohamed Envy

In February 2019, Algeria witnessed popular protests, which were described in the media as the popular movement. The spark for this movement was sparked by the candidacy of Abdelaziz Bouteflika for the fifth term, and he has been in a wheelchair since he suffered a stroke in 2013. The protests forced him to withdraw his candidacy, but the movement did not stop. Rather, it continued to attract human waves from all parts of the country every Friday, and it did not diminish, before it was completely extinguished, until after the health conditions worsened due to the Corona pandemic.

After Bouteflika withdrew his candidacy, the movement took a sophisticated turn with political, economic, social and cultural dimensions, which were expressed by the slogans raised in the peaceful marches. The slogan “a civil state, not a military one” was a popular expression of a strong political demand represented in the aspiration to live in a civil state that puts an end to the domination of the military regime that has perched on the breath of Algerians since the coup of Colonel Houari Boumediene (or Boukharouba) against President Ahmed Benablea.

And if we look at the current reality in Algeria, we can evoke with confidence and certainty the famous Arab proverb: “The mountain labored and gave birth to a mouse”; This is because the Algerian people, who demonstrated for many months raising the ceiling of their political demands to the level of changing the military regime with a civil one, found themselves, on the one hand, in front of a puppet president in the hands of the military who appointed him to the Mouradia Palace through custom-made elections; On the other hand, he encountered a very difficult social situation, which turned him from a demand for regime change into a perpetual queuing since the early morning, hoping to braid a bottle of gas in the country of oil and gas, or a kilo of potatoes, onions, lentils, flour, or other things, even though the country has vast and valid lands. for agriculture.

If we wanted to discuss what happened during the Corona period and beyond, we would have found excuses for the Algerian people who had held out for nearly two years in a peaceful popular movement, whose demands were clear and their determination was strong to continue the movement until these demands were met. The movement stopped due to Corona, which allowed the military regime to hunt down the movement’s leaders and prominent activists and fill the prisons with them. Then, “New Algeria”, consciously or without it, relied in its social policy on the famous Arab example: “Your dog’s hunger follows you.” Thus, the ruling military junta made the scarcity of basic foodstuffs a way to make the Algerian citizen anxious and his utmost ambition, which is to obtain a milk carton, a bottle of oil, a kilo of potatoes, or other basic materials necessary to fight hunger. The endless queues have become an integral part of the daily life of the Algerian citizen, to the extent that the name of the country “Tabouristan” can be given to Algeria without fear of using the name inappropriately.

And since the president of the laughing-stock republic – from whose country the revolutions of Greece, Portugal and Spain were launched, and in whose country European democracies arose, how foolishly and foolishly he claimed that you will only find in the Algerian regime – is obsessed with preserving his country’s heritage (which in general was extracted from neighboring countries or inherited from colonial countries for Algeria), we advise him to register the queuing feature with UNESCO as a purely Algerian heritage. And indeed it is; Because what is happening in Algeria may not even be known to the countries that are at war.

It is not in vain that the Algerian President, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, announces the date of February 22, which coincides with the anniversary of the start of the popular movement in 2019, as a “national day” in which official celebrations are held to strengthen the bonds of “brotherhood and national cohesion” and “to consolidate the spirit of solidarity between the people and their army in order to Democracy ».

And without intending to insult or ridicule the Algerian people, who are defeated and oppressed by oppression and hunger, I cannot but congratulate the regime and its mouthpieces of all kinds on the pure Algerian democracy that was achieved in the queues that cover the whole country. This is a distinction that is unique to Algeria during the era of “Teboune” and Chenegriha.

Meknes on March 12, 2023