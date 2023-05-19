Algeria implicates Rome in the Tindouf camps and imitates Morocco in “consular diplomacy”

The “unannounced outcomes” of the recent visit of the Italian Prime Minister, Georgia Meloni, to Algeria in late January, during which the Algerian president praised Rome’s position on the issue of the Moroccan Sahara, and culminated in the signing of agreements in the field of energy, appear to the public with Algeria’s attempt to “conquer Rome.” In the case of the territorial integrity of the Kingdom.

The Embassy of Rome in Algeria confirmed in a post on Twitter that the Italian ambassador to the Mouradia Palace, Giovanni Polizzi, supervised the opening of a consular service center in Tindouf on Tuesday, “which will be directed to Algerians and Mauritanian businessmen, in addition to the Sahrawi refugees,” according to the words of a Rome diplomat. ; In his speech during the opening ceremony of the new consular center.

For its part, Algerian media, which widely covered the event, confirmed that the opening ceremony was attended by a group of Algerian and “Sahrawi” officials, led by the Secretary-General of the state of Tindouf, as well as the so-called Minister of Youth and Sports in the “separatist front government.”

It seems that Algeria today is trying to imitate Morocco in its diplomatic strategy to achieve important gains in its national cause, most notably “consular diplomacy”, by blackmailing a group of countries and trying to involve them in the fabricated conflict over the Moroccan Sahara, similar to Italy.

Many questions are raised by the recent Italian move at the behest of Algeria, the most important of which is: What is the price paid by the ruling elite in Algeria to Rome for this step? Is there an Italian community or foreign investments in Tindouf that would necessitate the opening of a consular branch there?

Imitation and extortion

Ahmed Noureddine, a political analyst specialized in the Sahara issue, said, “With this step, Algerian diplomacy has acknowledged its defeat on the ground by trying to imitate Morocco’s policy in this context, and even imitate it in a range of other matters of an economic, technological, cultural and political nature.”

The same political analyst stated, in a statement to the electronic newspaper Hespress, that “Algeria, out of nowhere, recognized that the Sahrawis are just a community on its territory, after it considered them a stand-alone entity that was officially recognized by it and some countries that sold their debts for petrodollars.”

Noureddine did not rule out that Algeria “provided a diplomatic bribe to Rome by selling it gas at preferential prices, similar to what it was trying to do with Spain to discourage it from recognizing the Moroccanness of the Sahara, and to garner support for its aggressive stances towards the Kingdom.”

The same analyst concluded that “Italy may have obtained economic, financial and energy concessions from Algeria, but in return it did not provide it with anything valuable. Algeria is trying to give it to this event.”

Play on terms

Nofal Bouamri, a political analyst, said, “The official position of the Italian state is supportive of the political process in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and does not recognize the fictitious entity.”

Bouamri stated, in a statement to the electronic newspaper Hespress, that “Rome’s recent move may be linked to several international factors, including the repercussions of the Russian-Ukrainian war,” stressing that “Algeria is exploiting Italy’s need for gas in order to pressure it to adopt positions that support its thesis, but it has not been able to.” To change the depth of the Italian position.

“The opening of the consulate in Tindouf is an Algerian internal matter and it is not related to the camps,” the same political analyst adds, stressing that “the Algerian regime is trying to manipulate terminology in order to delude international public opinion that the matter is related to the Rabouni camps, which is far from the truth.”