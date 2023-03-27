The Algerian national team will be a guest on its counterpart, Niger, in the second leg match hosted by the Olympic Stadium in Brades, as part of competitions in the fourth round of the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The first-leg match, which was held two days ago at Nelson Mandela Stadium in the third round of Group F, ended with the victory of the Algerian national team with two goals to a goal scored by Raheem Al-Hassan by mistake and Riyad Mahrez, respectively, in favor of the Desert Warriors.

The Algerian national team leads the group standings table with 9 points, as it managed to win all its three matches that it has played so far in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers, while the Niger national team ranks third in the group with two points from two draws against Tanzania and Uganda.

Although it is difficult to defeat the same team twice in a row, because the match will certainly bear a vengeful character for the Niger national team, but the Algerian national team is looking for victory in the fourth round to officially qualify for the 2023 African Cup of Nations.

