Home News Algeria is a guest on Niger in the African Nations qualifiers
News

Algeria is a guest on Niger in the African Nations qualifiers

by admin
Algeria is a guest on Niger in the African Nations qualifiers

The Algerian national team will be a guest on its counterpart, Niger, in the second leg match hosted by the Olympic Stadium in Brades, as part of competitions in the fourth round of the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The first-leg match, which was held two days ago at Nelson Mandela Stadium in the third round of Group F, ended with the victory of the Algerian national team with two goals to a goal scored by Raheem Al-Hassan by mistake and Riyad Mahrez, respectively, in favor of the Desert Warriors.

The Algerian national team leads the group standings table with 9 points, as it managed to win all its three matches that it has played so far in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers, while the Niger national team ranks third in the group with two points from two draws against Tanzania and Uganda.

Although it is difficult to defeat the same team twice in a row, because the match will certainly bear a vengeful character for the Niger national team, but the Algerian national team is looking for victory in the fourth round to officially qualify for the 2023 African Cup of Nations.

See also  Escape from Treviso prison, all the shortcomings of S. Bona: 40 fewer policemen and 60 more inmates

You may also like

INVIAS will invest more than one billion to...

Vienna is a role model – switching to...

63 illegal cattle caught in Kırklareli – Current...

The harsh criticism of Claudia López and Roy...

After the porn allegation about the David statue:...

Turkish Aeronautical Association University recruits faculty members

Novalito Park, Orange Development Area in Valledupar

Promote the normalization of student safety education

Mayor election in Frankfurt: New SPD mayor

CAF Cup: ASKO of Togo loses 3 points...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy