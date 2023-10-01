Algeria league 1/J3: Agbagnon Evra offers victory to ASO Chlef

ASO Chlef can thank its Togolese striker Evra Agbagnon. He allowed his team to win this Saturday against CS Constantine.

For the 3rd day of the Algerian League 1, ASO Chlef hosted CS Constantine. The locals won with the smallest of scores 1 goal to 0. The Togolese international striker scored the only goal of the match in the 21st minute with a strike from 25 meters which was lodged in the small net opposite the goalkeeper of CS Constantine.

Evra Agbagnon thus opens his goal counter in the championship. ASO Chlef is leader in the ranking with 7 points.

