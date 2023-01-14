Algerian culture was on the spotlight this January 13, 2023 as the country gathered nationals and foreigners in a grand ceremony to kickstart the 2022 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The Prime Minister of Algeria, Aimene Benabderrahmane opened the tournament on behalf of the President on the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers.

Nelson Mandela was honoured through his Grandson, Zwelivelile Mandela with a video showcasing his work as a pace setter for peace and development.

Mounting the rostrum, the President of the Algerian Federation, Djahid Zefisef welcomed Africa and the world to Algeria.

On his part, the President of the African Football Federation, Dr Patrice Motsepe reminded all of the role football plays in uniting people.

Rich Display of Culture of Algeria

The opening ceremony was epic as cultural displays were served to the audience. They were taken on a journey through the cultures of Algeria.

The event also presented an opportunity to pay tribute to the Tuaregs, the Berber and Nomadic people of the Central Sahara found in Algeria, Libya, Niger, Mali, Mauritania, Chad, and even in the far north of Burkina Faso.

Music, Music and Music Again

The sound of “Viva l’Algérie” a song by Dounia and Mahfoud resounded across the stadium as fans celebrated Algeria.

Khaled’s hit song, “Didi” and “Dana Dana” by Cheb Rayan were highpoints as almost everyone present was singing along.

The Algerian national anthem, Kassaman, brought great joy to the faces of Algerians as they sang in earnest, portraying love for their nation.

Khesswa and the Algerian artists Fethi Tabouche and Tikoubaouine, sang the official CHAN anthem titled “Marhaba” which means “Welcome” in Arabic.

Congolese Musician, Fally Ipupa thrilled all with “Mon Soleil” after which Soolking joined him for a duet.

Other local musicians also staged great perfomances as excited fans waved and sang along, as one, welcoming Africa to Algeria!

Eleanor Ayuketah Ngochi