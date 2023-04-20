Lahore: Former federal minister and PTI senior leader Ali Amin Gandapur’s hair was cut. When Ali Amin Gandapur was brought to appear today, his hair was cut. It is not known whether he cut his hair himself or the police cut it.

Ali Amin Gandapour, speaking at the court appearance, said that because of the short hair, I look shorter now. The hair has become so short that there is no need to comb it anymore.

It should be noted that Ali Amin Gandapur has been handed over to the Sindh Police by the court of Lahore today by granting a temporary remand.