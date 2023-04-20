Home » Ali Amin Gandapur’s hair was cut?
News

Ali Amin Gandapur’s hair was cut?

by admin
Ali Amin Gandapur’s hair was cut?

Lahore: Former federal minister and PTI senior leader Ali Amin Gandapur’s hair was cut. When Ali Amin Gandapur was brought to appear today, his hair was cut. It is not known whether he cut his hair himself or the police cut it.

Ali Amin Gandapour, speaking at the court appearance, said that because of the short hair, I look shorter now. The hair has become so short that there is no need to comb it anymore.

It should be noted that Ali Amin Gandapur has been handed over to the Sindh Police by the court of Lahore today by granting a temporary remand.

See also  The beauty of civilization looks at the East丨Inheriting the historical context Xi Jinping's discourses have a long focus - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

STEIBI adjusts details for its Ordinary General Assembly

Gustavo Petro’s daughter attacked Laura Ojeda, the girlfriend...

THEY CARRY OUT A CAMPAIGN ABOUT DATING WITHOUT...

Meeting between President Petro and Senator Valencia due...

Chengdu fulfills dreams and goes to youth covenant_Guangming.com

Prison emergency, more than double the number of...

Agricultural transformation and sustainable rural development topics of...

Motorcyclists would have to renew their license every...

Sangiuliano, ‘at work to find funds for the...

The meeting of the central sighting of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy