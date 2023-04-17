Home » Ali Zaidi’s three-day physical remand approved
by admin
KARACHI: The local court has handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh president Ali Zaidi to the police on three-day physical remand in a fraud case.

Police Nair Ali Zaidi produced Ali Zaidi in the court of Judicial Magistrate Malir and sought physical remand. The court approved the three-day physical remand and handed it over to the police.

In the case registered against Ali Zaidi at Brahim Hydari police station, the complainant wrote, “Ali Zaidi took Rs 18 crore from me in 2013, in exchange for which I got a file worth Rs 16 crore 75 lakh and Rs 1 crore 25 Promised to give 100,000 rupees after 6 months.

According to the text of the FIR, Fazl Elahi has claimed that “when I demanded the money at the appointed time, the accused started delaying. When the money was not received, I wanted to sell the file, but it turned out to be fake.” After repeatedly contacting me for money, I started receiving threats.

