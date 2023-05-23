Alianza loses the match against FAS and will play a year behind closed doors due to the deadly stampede in Cuscatlán – Diario La Página

Last night the FESFUT Disciplinary Commission issued a resolution after the tragic stampede that left 12 people dead in the general sun sector at the Cuscatlán stadium in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2023 tournament in Alianza and FAS

“Club Deportivo FAS is declared the winner of the second leg of the quarterfinals, by the score of 0-2,” the statement read.

In this way, the Santanecos advance to the semifinals of the tournament with an overall score of 0-3.

The FESFUT Commission was based on article 58, numerals 13 and 60 of the Bases of Competition of the First Division to determine the elimination of the capital.

In addition, Alianza is forced to play its home matches behind closed doors for one year, in the Apertura 2023 and Clausura 2024 tournaments, unless they reach the Final, since there is no local condition, as dictated by literal article 12. A and article 22 of the Disciplinary Code in relation to article 23 of the Bases of Competition of the First Division.

The Alianza diligence will have to pay a fine of 30 thousand dollars no later than July 21 of this year.

