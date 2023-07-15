Alias ​​”Agüita”, alleged hitman of the ACG in Tierralta, fell

Within the framework of the Citizen Security, Defense and Coexistence Policy, units of the SIJIN, Police Intelligence and in coordination with the Military GAULA and the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, managed to capture a man known as “Agüita”, an alleged hitman. of the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (Javier Yepes Cantero Front), with criminal interference in this sub-region of Alto Sinú.

The police activity materialized through a search and search of a property located in the El Prado neighborhood of Tierralta. At the site, the uniformed officers managed to capture the subject, who had been required since May by the first itinerant municipal criminal court with the function of guarantee control of Montería, for the crimes of aggravated homicide, aggravated conspiracy to commit a crime and manufacturing, trafficking , carrying or possession of firearms and ammunition.

According to the investigations, “Agüita” with apparently two years at the service of the multi-crime organization, would also work as a criminal observer. In the same way, he would fulfill the functions of a criminal observer.

Finally, “Agüita” was left at the disposal of the Attorney General’s Office, before which they will have to answer for the crimes that are accused of.

“The National Police continues to develop joint actions, aimed at preventing the commission of crimes that affect Human Security in the department of Córdoba, and invites the entire community to denounce the emergency line 123 and the safe line 3227021245. Absolute Reserve! “, the authorities said.

