Alias ​​Alex Poison, killed in Pelaya, had escaped from Combita prison

Police authorities in Cesar gave details about the criminal record against Brayan Orlando Marín Cardona, alias Alex Veneno or Firma, who was killed in an operation carried out by the National Police and the Army, in the municipality of Pelaya, last Sunday.

This subject would have been part of the criminal group EPL or Pelusos, the residual GAO-R 41 of the extinct Farc, and in January of this year he escaped from Combita prison, said the Police.

Likewise, the municipal mayor, Alexander Quintero, indicated that the citizens feel calm with this result of the public force, because this individual intimidated them with a rifle, committed theft and extortion.

The Police also highlighted that in this same town, through raids in the Gaitán and Mata e Bijao neighborhoods, Ángel Machado Ferrer, 35, alias El Guajiro, and Luis Arengas Ropero, 22, alias El Flaco, were captured. These subjects would be accomplices of alias Alex Veneno.

In the procedure, a Glock pistol, Cal 9 mm, a Provider, Cal 9 mm, 63 cartridges of different calibers, an IM26 war grenade, two pixelated Army and Police uniforms, a notebook with writings alluding to the warfare.

Both captured were left at the disposal of the Attorney General’s Office.

