Alias ​​’Beto’ was captured for qualified and aggravated robbery

According to the authorities, this man has four convictions for the same crime.

In a successful operation carried out in Guadalupe, Huila, the Huila Police Department managed to capture a 32-year-old man known as ‘Beto’, who is required by Court 4 for the execution of sentences and measures of Neiva for the crime of theft. qualified and aggravated.

Alias ​​’Beto’ is considered a recidivist criminal actor, since he has four convictions for the same crime. Currently, he is sentenced to a sentence of six years in prison for events that occurred on August 24, 2017. In addition, he presents three additional records for this same conduct, which add up to more than ten years in prison in total.

The capture of ‘Beto’ was carried out as part of the prevention and control plans carried out by the Huila Police Department, in its tireless work of searching for people with valid arrest warrants. The action demonstrates the commitment of the authorities in the fight against qualified and aggravated theft, as well as their determination to bring to justice those who repeatedly commit this type of crime.

Alias ​​’Beto’ will be made available to the corresponding authorities so that the arrest warrant is complied with and the sentence imposed for the crimes committed can be carried out.

Authorities have been working on control operations in the different municipalities of the department in order to leave those responsible for illegal acts in the custody of the authorities.

In the same way, they invite you to report to the emergency lines any type of suspicious situation that could alter the public’s peace of mind.

