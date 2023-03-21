A new blow was dealt against organized crime, this time it is the capture of Jhonatan Osorio Giraldo, better known in the underworld as Scrap, the alleged ringleader of a criminal structure that interferes in some municipalities of Antioquia.

“The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation obtained a security measure in the prison against Scrap, as the alleged perpetrator of a conspiracy to commit a crime, drug trafficking, illegal possession of firearms for civilian and military use, and threats,” said the director. from the Antioquia section, Daniel Parada.

The investigation shows that Jhonatan Osorio Giraldo would be the second leader of a criminal group called Clan de Oriente, which operates in eastern Antioquia and in the south of the department of Caldas.

The accusing body indicated that alias Chatarra would have participated as a member of the Clan del Oriente, in an armed strike that took place in the municipality of Nariño between February 10 and 13 of this year, apparently the detainee would have threatened residents and merchants in the area to support the terrorist action of the criminal structure.

The authorities indicated that Scrap was captured on March 14 in a joint operation carried out by the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) and National Army troops. “During the procedure carried out in the wooded area of ​​Samaná (Caldas), 858 grams of marijuana and 60 grams of cocaine were seized,” explained the director of the Antioquia branch.

The detainee was being tracked by the authorities for a long time; even he had managed to escape on February 17 in an operation carried out by the CTI with the support of the National Army, in the municipality of Samaná. In this procedure, short and long-range weapons, more than 450 cartridges and a fragmentation grenade were seized. In the same way, a 17-year-old boy was apprehended and prosecuted during the judicial operation.

Three Ecuadorians who transported cocaine in Nariño go to jail

The operational work of the authorities made it possible to seize a shipment of narcotics that was hidden in a speedboat, the vehicle was intercepted in a water current in the municipality of Francisco Pizarro (Nariño), along with three citizens who were arrested and sent to prison.

From the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation it was indicated that the boat with drugs that left the coast of Tumaco was destined for Central America.

“The rapid response of the CTI, in joint work with the National Navy and international anti-drug agencies, allowed the ship to be intercepted in the vicinity of San Ignacio Bay (Nariño), in the jurisdiction of Francisco Pizarro (Nariño).”

It was also established that the three foreigners who were arrested while transporting the shipment of almost a ton of cocaine are Ecuadorian nationals. The three were presented before a guarantee control judge who ordered that they continue the judicial process detained in prison:

“The Prosecutor’s Office charged them with the crimes of aggravated drug trafficking, manufacture or possession; and construction, sale or possession of semi-submersibles or aggravated submersibles. The defendants did not accept the charges and must comply with the measure of deprivation of liberty in a prison.”

According to the authorities, when inspecting the maritime vessel, they noticed more than 900 packages of drugs that were going to Central America: “In the inspection, 985 blocks of drugs were found wrapped in rubber and cellophane paper. The technical tests showed that it was about a ton of cocaine hydrochloride.

The investigations made it possible to establish that the shipment would be from a criminal structure in charge of drug trafficking.

“The evidence obtained shows that the cache would belong to a criminal network known to move cocaine to the border area between Guatemala and Mexico, through the use of semi-submersibles and pilots from different countries.” with Infobae

