A subject accused of the crime of conspiracy to commit a crime for criminal acts allegedly committed in Valledupar, escaped from the Central Police Station of this capital where he had remained for several months as an accused after being captured.

This person was identified as Juan Carlos Salas, a native of Soledad, Atlántico and known by the alias “Chico Tommy.”

The Police report indicated that, according to information gathered, they learned that at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, in complicity with other prisoners, they violated security systems until they managed to flee the site.

After learning of the fact, the Police carried out a padlock plan in the sector in order to find the whereabouts of this subject, but they have not had positive results.

