Alias ​​”Coco”, a member of Los Tiguerones and who would be involved in the massacre in the Esmeraldas Artisanal Fishing Port, was captured this Wednesday, April 12, 2023. This was reported by the President of the Republic, Guillermo Lasso.

The President revealed at a press conference that the detainee provided information about the people involved in this violent act that left nine dead and four injured. In addition, he indicated that the search for the attackers will continue.

The massacre would be related to a power dispute between drug gangs. Minister Juan Zapata pointed out “that according to versions and human sources the event in the port was caused by clashes between gangs and fights for territory.” One of the groups investigated is Los Tiguerones.

According to preliminary versions, the fishermen agreed to pay for the security offered by one of the gangs. So the attack would have been a reprisal for another criminal group that was trying to carry out the same activity.

While another of the hypotheses points to alias ‘Dad’ as the target of the attack. He would have connections with a local gang known as ‘Los Patones’, who would be behind the murder of one of the leaders of Los Tiguerones.